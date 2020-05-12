ST. ALBANS – While schools have been closed since the middle of March, music lives on in the Maple Run Unified School District (MRUSD) – a fact that was underlined this week by a pair of virtual performances now widely shared over the Internet.
Courtesy of MRUSD’s students, Bellows Free Academy’s choir director Armand Messier and the district’s orchestra director Alex “Rusty” Charpentier, two performances showcase the high school’s chorus classes and the district’s orchestra students as they perform remotely.
In one video that’s grabbed nearly 22,000 views on Facebook and another 2,000 on YouTube, members of Bellows Free Academy – St. Albans’s chorus classes take on a rousing cover of “We Are the World” in honor of the essential workers who’ve served through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The video, tightly edited together by Messier, threads performances the school’s choral students between community-submitted photos of essential employees like bus drivers, custodians and nurses who were asked to work through the pandemic.
In another video recently shared by the school district, orchestra students from across MRUSD are joined by students from the Missisquoi Valley School District for a performance of Orpheus in the Underworld’s climatic galop – a tune maybe best recognized for its association with the can-can dance.
According to Messier, the performances were the first time the students were able to publicly perform after a gubernatorial order in March closed schools statewide in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19, an easily transmitted respiratory disease that, at the time, was only starting to spread in Vermont.
“We wanted to keep music going and keep it viable for students,” Messier told the Messenger Tuesday. “I kind of felt, as a teacher, like students were ripped away from me, and this was an excellent way to keep students singing or, in the orchestra, keep students playing.”
Since the shutdown, according to Messier, his chorus students had been focusing primarily on musicianship or learning more about how to manage virtual performances at a time when, according to the American Choral Directors Association, virtual performances will likely become the norm.
“They’re talking about how there may be no way for performances to be viable until there’s a vaccine… just because of the situation of how the virus can spread,” Messier said. “So, it’s somewhat scary, but for the choir, I think there’s an opportunity there.”
The performances were voluntary and issues with Internet connectivity meant not everyone who wanted to participate could, but Messier said he hoped to bring more students into their virtual performances as remote learning continued.
Messier and Charpentier both appear in the two videos, directing performances as students follow.
Messier’s daughter features in one of the videos, performing with orchestra students from elsewhere in the district.
“It was really cool to help her with recording,” Messier said. “For him to pull that together – he’s not just dealing with high school students, he’s dealing with all ages and from schools in Missisquoi Valley.”
Public response to those videos – especially the BFA chorus’s widely-shared cover of “We Are the World” – have been “overwhelming,” according to Messier.
Nearly two hundred people had commented on “We Are the World” by Tuesday afternoon, usually sharing some kind of gratitude or appreciation in the form of exclamations like “Bravo!” or “Wonderful!”
Shared nearly 1,000 times over Facebook, the video has won responses from as far away as Maine, according to Messier, with the choir director personally receiving a message from someone in the Pine Tree State.
“Every comment is positive and thankful,” Messier said, adding he was “taken aback” by the praise. “It’s a lot of work… but the payoff – you just can’t put a number on it.”
In a statement posted online by MRUSD, the district noted, “Mr. Charpentier and Mr. Messier are thankful to all the students from the district who voluntarily participated by sending video and audio recordings.”
“Without their students’ hard work and dedication, these projects would not have come to fruition,” the statement read.
The statement also quotes Messier thanking those who submitted photographs for their “We Are the World” performance, writing, “these photographs help illustrate this project, which aids in telling our local story.”
“Every person pictured in ‘We Are The World’ has a connection to our community, many dear to us personally,” the statement quoted Messier as saying.
The district’s statement also turns the light on Charpentier and Messier themselves.
“Finally, kudos to Alex and Armand for their work and dedication to their students,” the statement read. “Both videos are examples of the creativity of our teachers during these unprecedented times.”