SWANTON VILLAGE — The village board of trustees’ meeting Monday night suggested the village is getting safer thanks to efforts from both village officials and the Swanton Village Police Dept.
That includes traffic safety. The board carried a motion Monday amending the village’s stop sign ordinance to include the intersection of Canada Street and Grand Avenue.
The current sign at that intersection urges drivers to yield rather than stop.
Swanton Village Manager Reg Beliveau Jr. proposed the amendment to the board at Monday’s meeting.
Beliveau told the board the Vermont Agency of Transportation supported changing that intersection sign.
He said VTrans recommends stop signs for intersections that see regular daily traffic beyond 6,100 vehicles — and the recorded traffic at the Canada Street-Grand Avenue intersection is 9,100 vehicles.
The amendment is also timely given that intersection’s proximity to the forthcoming Veterans Ace Memorial Hardware.
At that same meeting, SVPD Chief Joey Stell told the board the SVPD hasn’t seen any unusual local crime in the past month.
In fact, Stell said the SVPD has seen less discarded needles, which the Messenger reported over the summer was a concern. And Stell said incidents of vandalism have decreased in the village as well, as have the number of reported burglaries.
Retail theft, however, remains a recurring issue. Stell said most of the village’s retail theft centers on two First Street businesses, Hannaford and Dollar General.
Stell had good news about the SVPD’s relatively new K9 officer as well.
Stell reported that ambitious canine had his first positive drug identifications in both a house and in a vehicle.
The only SVPD officer who barks also found an elderly dementia patient, according to Stell.
And on the topic of drugs, Stell told the board the SVPD took in about 43 lbs.’ worth of prescription drugs last weekend during the Drug Take Back Day coordinated with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Trustee Chris Leach asked Stell to update the board regarding Missisquoi Valley Union’s school resource officer.
Stell said MVU’s SRO is dealing with “minor behavior issues,” according to the draft meeting minutes, but that the SRO hasn’t seen any unusual incidents.
In fact, Stell told the board incidents of violence at school have decreased.
In the process of that update Stell told the board the SVPD proposed an SRO for the Swanton School as well. Stell said federal grants could help fund the position.
He said school officials are examining the school’s budget to see if an elementary school SRO is financially feasible.
The board brought one issue to Stell.
Trustee Eugene Labombard told Stell a resident complained of suspicious activity at the Swanton beach this past weekend. Labombard asked Stell if the SVPD patrols that area every night and whether the gate is locked at night.
Stell gave an affirmative to the nightly patrols: the SVPD does patrol there every night.
But he said the SVPD leaves that gate open for the sake of hunting. Goose and duck hunters arrive there around 4 a.m.
Stell hypothesized that could be the suspicious activity if locals aren’t used to seeing these early-morning fowl hunters.
Stell also said that as soon as the hunting season is over the SVPD will begin locking up that gate again every night.
He shared the SVPD’s general statistics for September through October: 348 calls for service from motor vehicle complaints and crashes to agency assists.
The SVPD issued 47 warnings during that time period as well as $1,861’s worth of traffic tickets.