SWANTON VILLAGE/TOWN – Despite being considered essential operations under Gov. Phil Scott’s recent “stay home, stay safe” order, the Village of Swanton will be taking additional steps to protect its staff from possible exposure to COVID-19, according to Swanton’s village manager.
According to village manager Reg Beliveau, village offices will be totally closed to the public and rotate present staff on a daily basis in order to guarantee fewer chances for the possible spread of the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 among village staff.
Functionally, according to Beliveau, that means each department will have only one or two employees on hand at a time, performing daily maintenance checks for their respective department or, in the case of the village’s administrative staff, handling office tasks and calls from customers.
The village’s public works department and line crew still require two employees at a time for safety reasons but, according to Beliveau, the village has established processes where social distancing can be enforced and, when not possible, other steps can be taken to limit the transmission of COVID-19.
Meetings with contractors, meanwhile, will happen only via appointment and take place outside of the village’s offices.
“We developed this plan for physical distancing and where only essential services are in there,” Beliveau said. “Rather than have a staff of 30 people hanging around and milling around, there’s only, at the most, five people, and those five people are spread out through the whole complex.”
The village’s fire department has also taken steps to limit chances for its volunteer staff to be exposed to COVID-19, with access limited to only daily maintenance checks by department members. Outside of those daily maintenance checks, the fire department’s garage will only be accessed for emergency response, according to Beliveau.
In cases where utility employees may be asked to stay home due to health complications or possible COVID-19 cases, Beliveau said staff had been cross-trained to help guarantee continuity of service from Swanton’s utility operations.
“We have always tried to practice what I want to call ‘continuity of operations’ – cross-training – for if somebody was out for whatever reason,” Beliveau said.
Swanton’s hydro plant will continue operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to Beliveau.
The Swanton Police Department (SPD), an arm of the village government, has already taken other steps to limit its officers’ chances of both exposure to COVID-19 and spreading the novel coronavirus responsible for the disease.
In a previous interview with the Messenger, police chief Leonard “Joey” Stell said SPD had modeled its policy for the COVID-19 pandemic closely after the St. Albans Police Department’s, encouraging officers to handle reporting remotely where possible while still clarifying instances where police would respond in person.
According to that policy, SPD will continue responding in person to ongoing emergencies, major crimes and vehicle accidents.
Beliveau, also the Town of Swanton’s longtime emergency management director, also had additional advice he hoped to share with residents in Swanton as the community prepares for COVID-19.
“It’s important that everyone continues to practice ‘physical’ distancing,” Beliveau said. “Keep connected via social media, but physically stay six feet apart.”
Beliveau also asked that residents be mindful of reported gift card scams circulating and of misinformation about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, instead pointing residents to the Vermont Dept. of Health’s online portal for COVID-19 information at healthvermont.gov/covid19.
“Don’t let these scammers control your good intentions,” Beliveau said. “Don’t get caught up in misinformation on social media.”
Most importantly, however, he asked that Swanton continue working through the COVID-19 crisis together.
“Swanton isn’t a community that doesn’t care about one another,” Beliveau said, later adding in an email, “We will get through this together – one Swanton, together through the toughest of times. Be safe.”