SWANTON VILLAGE – As more people are staying at home in the Swanton area, village officials are asking residents to be more mindful of what they flush into the toilet, requesting in a brief social media post Monday that residents avoid flushing hand sanitizing wipes into their system.
“This will cause issues with your system as well as the municipal sewer system,” read a post from village officials. “Dispose of the wipes in the trash.”
According to the Vermont Rural Water Association (VRWA), an organization supporting drinking and wastewater systems around the Green Mountain State, the issue of objects being improperly flushed into septic and wastewater systems is a statewide one.
The organization wrote over Twitter last week that reports were “coming in from around Vermont of clogged wastewater infrastructure due to increased use of disinfecting wipes, baby wipes, tissues and paper towels.”
“None of these things are flushable and can harm both septic systems and municipal sewers,” VRWA added.
According to a pamphlet by the Green Mountain Water Environment Association, all of the objects listed above do not dissolve and instead mix with other fats, oils and greases to create clogs “that require costly repairs” and can lead to emergency sewage overflows into rivers and lakes.
St. Albans City made a similar request last week, with the city’s public works director writing in a statement that the city’s pump stations “are not equipped to handle baby wipes, rags, paper towels, diapers or anything heavier than toilet paper.”