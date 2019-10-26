ENOSBURG FALLS — Ever driven past a local property and thought, “I sure wish someone would get in there and clean that place up?”
Village officials here hear you.
The village board of trustees is considering a property maintenance ordinance that might set basic aesthetic standards for properties within village limits.
The topic arose at the board’s Oct. 8 meeting, during Enosburgh Initiative volunteer Jim Cameron’s regular update to the board on Initiative volunteering.
Cameron told the board he and “a few other residents,” per the approved meeting minutes, want to see the property adjacent to the Enosburg Jolley on Main Street cleaned up, specifically the property’s yard, which Cameron said is heavily overgrown.
Cameron said he researched village ordinances, looking for language giving village staff the power to ask the landowner to clean up their yard. He found none, and village staff didn’t suggest the language exists.
The Village of Enosburg Falls seems to have no authority to ask a resident to clean up their overgrown yard.
Upon discovering this Cameron spoke with St. Albans City staff.
Cameron asked the village board for permission to invite a St. Albans City representative who could speak about how a similar ordinance made a difference in the City of St. Albans.
The board was open to the idea, according to the meeting minutes.
Enosburg Falls’ village manager, Jon Elwell, told the board at its next meeting, on Oct. 22, that Cameron arranged for a St. Albans City representative to come to the board’s first meeting in November.
That representative will tell the board about St. Albans City staff’s own experiences enforcing an ordinance for maintenance-destitute properties.
The village board asked Elwell to invite Enosburgh’s health officer to that November meeting as well, according to the draft meeting minutes.
The Town of Enosburgh’s website lists the health officer position as vacant, but the Vermont Dept. of Health lists the town health officer as the selectboard chair, which in Enosburgh’s case would be Larry Gervais.
The board’s next meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the village office building on Village Drive.