If you heard a devilish scream or two or a hellish guitar solo coming from St. Albans Bay Park at around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 14, it probably was the piercing rock stylings of Bon/Fire at St. Albans’ first Saturday Night Live.
The event raised around $4,000 for the revitalization of the Stone House, a centerpiece building in St. Albans Bay Park, according to Town Facilities Manager and Parks Supervisor John Montagne.
The night kicked off with a performance from the Vermont group the Phil Abair Band, playing music spanning all styles of dance, with a “mission to keep everyone on the dance floor,” according to the band’s website.
Attendees ordered beers and wine at a cash-only bar within the Stone House itself and got artisan waffles from the Waffle Wagon food truck or hot dogs and fried Oreos.
The night finished with Bon/Fire, an AC/DC tribute band, taking the stage, melting faces with crazy guitar solos and keeping the audience rocking in front of the stage.
The town is already looking to plan next year's show, making the event a yearly tradition, according to an Aug. 10 Messenger article.
