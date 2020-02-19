SOUTH BURLINGTON – Vermont Gas has filed a request with the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to raise its monthly rates by 3 percent, a request the utility anchors to safety improvements and meeting greenhouse gas reduction goals.
According to a press release from VGS, the average residential customer would pay just under $3 more a month with VGS’s proposed rate hike.
“We know that families and businesses rely on us to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable energy,” VGS CEO and President Don Rendall said in a statement. “Today’s filing continues our customers on a path of low and stable rates while we advance our transition to cleaner energy.”
According to a statement from the natural gas utility, VGS is looking to use the rate hike to offset the costs of upgrading infrastructure and further investing in “technology, transportation equipment and physical plant improvements” needed to meet the utility’s safety and climate goals.
In November, VGS announced its plan to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 with a shorter-term goal of reducing emissions from customers’ homes and businesses by 30 percent by 2030.
According to VGS, the company plans on encouraging customers to reduce energy consumption, introduce renewable natural gas into the company’s base supply and “strengthening partnerships to help deliver pro-climate initiatives.”
VGS said in a statement last October that renewable natural gas is made by capturing naturally occurring methane emitted from decomposing waste materials at dairies, landfills, and wastewater treatment plants. In August 2019, VGS joined its partners at Vanguard Renewables, Middlebury College, and the Goodrich Family Farm in Addison County, Vermont to break ground on the first local digester project that will turn farm and food waste into pipeline quality renewable natural gas.
The company also cited an increase in operating expenses and higher natural gas charges when it announced its requested rate increase.
According to VGS, the company is expecting PUC review of its request to take approximately eight months until testimony and review is complete.
VGS provides thermal energy for more than 53,000 families and businesses within Addison, Chittenden and Franklin counties.
According to a recent report on greenhouse gas emissions in Vermont, residential and businesses account for about a quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions in Vermont, making the sector the second largest source of greenhouse gas behind transportation.
Greenhouse gases are a set of gases capable of trapping heat in the atmosphere, contributing to the well-documented warming of the climate.
According to the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, climate change is expected to bring shorter winters, more intense storms and increasingly warmer average annual temperatures.