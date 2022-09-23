ST. ALBANS — To better serve the community, VFW Post #758’s clubhouse is now open to the public.
Like many veteran service organizations across the country, the St. Albans local VFW post has been running out of momentum in the last few years, but post commander Kevin Bean is looking to reverse the trend.
His first step, he said, is to open its doors to a wider audience.
Starting this weekend, anyone can now knock on the door of the Robert E. Glidden building, 353 Lake St., to be admitted into the VFW’s clubhouse to sit down, relax and have a few drinks in an informal setting.
Bean said it’s part of a larger approach to bring people into the building to start a dialogue between the larger community and VFW to see what the public wants the service organization to do with the resources it has on hand.
The building itself features a front room that can fit roughly 120 people and a small stage. Bean said he’s had people rent out the space for shows and events, which costs $200.
The VFW’s clubhouse sits at the rear of the building. Visitors can come in and grab a drink or bite to eat at prices typically seen pre-pandemic. Or they can place some pool at “Skork’s Pool Room” setup in a small alcove.
All they need to do is knock at the front or back door, and the bartender has the ability to buzz them in, Bean said.
To attract those interested, he’s been thinking of implementing a Thursday wing night to bring in the NFL football crowd, and he’d be willing to purchase more televisions for the hall if it takes off.
A recently-purchased pair of 500W speakers could also fuel live band performances, or dance events, that make use of the hall’s stage.
Either way, Bean said he’s looking to hear ideas presented by the public to see what events they could pitch for the space. Because without more support, the VFW could eventually face a slow collapse.
“I need to get this place back to where it was,” Bean said.
Less veterans, less interest
In 1980, veterans made up roughly 18% of the U.S adult population, according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. By 2018, that percentage has shrunk to 7%, and the trend is causing veterans service organizations, like the VFW, to slowly lose membership nationwide.
Bean, himself, is a veteran of the Gulf War conflict. He joined the VFW in 1990 and said it’s been difficult to get younger veterans involved in the organization despite the role the VFW can play for someone returning to the United States.
“We’ve experienced a lot of what other veterans have gone through,” Bean said. “If we’re aware of it, we can put them in the right direction to get the help that they need.”
Younger veterans, however, have been hesitant to join up, and he said the lack of interest has made it difficult for the organizations that rely on them, like VFW, to carry on its duties. He said most of today’s VFW members either served in the Vietnam War or the Gulf War, and there’s a lack of young veterans coming in to replace them.
Over time, he said it’s been the same group of people who tend to organize and host events, and the organization is now facing debts on the building. By bringing more people into the club, he’s hoping the move will bring in some new blood and new ideas for the VFW in order to reverse the decades-long trend line.
“It’s heart wrenching. I want to do everything I can do to keep this thing open,” Bean said.
In years past, Bean said he’s seen the post do a lot of good in the community. VFW volunteers often get involved with community events, such as the St. Albans Car Show, and the local clubhouse’s connections can often make it easier for veterans who are navigating life back home.
When Bean first joined, he said another member got him in touch with the right person at the VA to be able to get the medical treatment he needed. Without the help, he would have had to pay the bills out of his own pocket.
“VFW is a lot more than a bar and a club,” he said. “We try to do as much as we can in the community.”
These days, the VFW stores walkers, medical beds and other related medical equipment that was donated to the post. Even if people are unsure about grabbing a drink, Bean said people should check out the community resources that the VFW has on hand, such as the building itself, its volunteers or the medical equipment in its basement. There could be something tucked away that a veteran or community member needs, he said.
“We want to see from the public, to see what they want us to be, or to do,” he said. “We have all these resources that can be used.”
Bean has set up “open” flags on the hall’s lot on Lake Street to get notice. If they can find a few new customers, it could be a start to something new.
