SWANTON — Initial work on reinforcing the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge will begin this summer, officials say.
The bridge, built in 1966, has salt and chemical damage to its expansion joints and bearings. With the help of a VTrans Structures grant for $175,000 acquired by the town earlier this year, South Burlington-based firm McFarland-Johnson Inc. will be replacing the bearings with expandable asphalt to stabilize the bridge, according to Village Manager Reggie Beliveau.
Larger-scale updates to the bridge were originally slated to occur in 2029, but Beliveau said the bridge project was moved up in priority to begin within the next few years.
The initial work on the part of the town is to replace the expansion joints and bearings. That work is planned to begin once school is out this summer between the months of June and July, he said.
Public input to be gathered
Before the major work to fully replace the bridge will be done, Beliveau said there will be an upcoming presentation of the costs and work, as well as traffic reorganization plans if there are any.
Surveys and requests for public comment will be distributed to gather community thoughts on the cost of replacing the bridge, which Beliveau said in its entirety could cost around $6 million. A temporary bridge will be built next to the existing one to keep traffic moving during construction or rehabilitation efforts, according to Village plans at this time.
Future construction
A VTrans inspection of the bridge in its current condition, Beliveau said, rated it as a six out of 10 — 10 being the worst condition possible.
“The piers are fine, the steel is fine, and everything will be inspected prior to the major reconstruction,” Beliveau said. “There’s no danger of it falling into the river, it just has no room to expand and contract during the hot and cold seasons.”
A total replacement or rehabilitation of the bridge has yet to be decided, according to Jim LaCroix, structures design engineer at VTrans. Once the project is officially assigned, a scoping process will determine which of the processes will be pursued. The scoping process can take as little as six months to between a year and a year and a half depending on the complexity of the project.
Scoping covers a number of decisions about the project, including aesthetics, bridge railings, lighting and repairs. Public comment is important, LaCroix said, to building a structure fit for a community.
After scoping, construction could be six to seven years out, LaCroix said, but could be faster depending on the circumstances of the delivery process timeline.
Given the good state of some aspects of this particular bridge — like the piers — LaCroix said there’s a good chance substructures on the bridge would be reused. For a rehabilitated structure, the engineer said the goal is to shoot for a 50-year design life.
For a brand-new structure, engineers would shoot for a 75- to 100-year design life, LaCroix said.
McFarland Johnson Inc. was contacted for this story but could not be reached for comment.
