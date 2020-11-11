ST. ALBANS CITY – A brief ceremony brought locals and veterans together in Taylor Park Wednesday for a Veterans Day celebration honoring local members of the military.
Steered by retired Rear Adm. Warren Hamm and Senior Master Sgt. Homer Weatherby, Wednesday’s event was largely words and prayers offered by Hamm and Weatherby, respectively.
Members of the Franklin County Vermont Honor Detail provided a salute to those late veterans unable to join Wednesday’s event, topped off with a somber performance of “Taps.”
Behind the audience, a pair of fire engines from St. Albans City and St. Albans Town’s fire departments hoisted a large American flag over St. Albans City’s downtown.
Hamm, speaking from a podium beneath Taylor Park’s Spirit of the American Doughboy statue, said that, no matter how brief Wednesday’s event was, it was the event’s meaning that mattered.
“The purpose of the day is to honor the veterans who have served, are serving and will serve,” Hamm said. “It’s nothing fancy, but it comes from veterans’ hearts for veterans.”
Veterans Day is a federal holiday falling every year on Nov. 11 celebrating members of the U.S. Armed Forces. The holiday itself stems from an earlier holiday celebrating the armistice ending hostilities in World War I in 1918.
Hamm said on Wednesday their brief ceremony in Taylor Park came in lieu of the typical celebrations organized for Veterans Day.
“I heard there was nothing planned, and to me that was a crime,” Hamm told the Messenger shortly after Wednesday’s ceremony, “so I reached out to Homer and we formed this little ceremony, with the point being that it wasn’t the complexity but the thought.”
During Wednesday’s event, Hamm spoke about how unassuming veterans may seem from the outside while affirming they were very much “special people” with experiences and accomplishments the retired Rear Admiral said were “mindboggling.”
“Veterans are very special people,” Hamm told an audience of about 60 people during Wednesday’s ceremony. “Somebody sees a veteran, and all you see is an individual standing there. What you don’t know is what that individual has accomplished and has done.”
Hamm said veterans’ experiences, ranging from their loyalties to one another and their country to their oaths to potentially put their lives in harm’s way, impacted their life in a way that was wholly unique among others’ professions.
“We joined and fate determined where we went and what happened to us and what we did,” Hamm said. “Most of us had traumatic experiences, dealt with life and death on a daily basis, and had situations that impacted the lives of others. We took it as part of our job…
“We developed lifelong relationships and learned the importance of loyalty to your friends, shipmates and to the country,” he continued. “We developed a very unique bond with other veterans that lasts a lifetime – and even goes to the end of your life…
“All these things make the veteran, as I said, a very special person.”
In his own prayers offered during Wednesday’s ceremony, Weatherby asked that the remembrances shared Wednesday remind people that “our freedom was purchased at a high cost and should not be taken for granted.”
For Hamm, Wednesday’s ceremony also provided a call-to-action for members of the veterans community, telling Wednesday’s audience veterans should continue to look for ways to serve their communities and country after their time in the military comes to an end.
“Our challenge – the veterans’ challenge – is to ensure our country steers a good course,” Hamm told the audience Wednesday. “We are required to jump in and say something or attempt to make changes.”
In a subsequent interview with the Messenger, Hamm expounded on that further, citing programs like the currently suspended Veterans’ Valet at the Northwestern Medical Center as an example where veterans came together to make their community better.
“I think they should be the catalyst to ensure these kinds of things continue,” Hamm, who has his own celebrated record of community service following his military career, said. “You did a lot for the country,” he added. “Continue doing things for it.”
Most important for the retired admiral, however, was that people remember those who served.
“Never let our country forget what Veterans Day is all about,” he said.
