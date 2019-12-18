SWANTON VILLAGE — Another thing to look forward to in the new year: the Veterans Ace Memorial Hardware, which is finally nearing completion.
Project developer Gordon Winters told the Messenger Tuesday the next step inside the heavily renovated building is painting walls.
Winters said he expects shelving and products in place by the end of January.
“We are almost there,” Winters said.
Construction has been underway throughout the year.
Winters told the Messenger this summer the project is taking more work than expected.
“This needed way more work than anyone could even imagine,” Winters said at the time. “Even us.”
During the summer Winters was cautiously optimistic the store would open in late fall — “probably really late fall,” he said. “Maybe. Maybe early winter.”
As part of the project, a specialized contractor moved the Swanton Chamber of Commerce building about 20 feet closer to Merchants Row.
There’s still renovation to the building that once housed the Champlain Theater as well.
A team demolished the Prouty building, which stood beside that old theater building, in summer 2018.
The Ace building was the Memorial Building, a gymnasium, bowling alley and auditorium that ultimately housed the Swanton Teen Center and distribution service BMTM. The village board of trustees transferred ownership of the property to Winters in 2017 for $1, on the condition he make $300,000 worth of renovations within two years and that the property’s ultimate grand list value be at least $1.3 million.
The finished store will include a “Wall of Honor” along the backside, based on recently uncovered photos and a list of honorees from the building’s past, recognizing locals who served during World War II.