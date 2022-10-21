ST. ALBANS — It’s been 13 years since John Cogan began commemorating the St. Albans Raid, and this year – its 158th anniversary – was no different.
This past Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Newport bugler visited the two sites in downtown St. Albans where major raid events took place back in 1864.
To commemorate the event, Cogan sounded “Assembly” and “Taps” in front of the former Franklin County Bank, which Confederate soldiers raided when they rushed into St. Albans. He then replayed “Taps” at 89 N. Main St., the place where bystander Elinus Morrison was shot and killed.
The U.S. Navy Veteran started commemorating the day with his bugle when he found out that no formal events had been organized around the anniversary of the raid.

