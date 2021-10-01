MONTPELIER — Vermonters 75 and older are eligible to schedule and get COVID-19 vaccine boosters. Registration began on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
On Wednesday, any Vermonters 70 and over will be able to acquire a vaccine, and those over 65 and with at-risk conditions will be eligible for an FDA-approved third dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday, Oct. 1.
“We believe restarting our clinics will increase access and hopefully get more shots in more arms faster,” Scott announced during his press conference on Tuesday.
Scott also extended mask-mandate guidance, urging Vermont schools to make masks mandatory for all inside the school until Nov. 1.
Pfizer submitted data from vaccine trials for the five to 11 age group on Tuesday morning, and Scott hailed the availability of that vaccine as a “game changer.”
As of Tuesday evening, Franklin County had five new cases of COVID-19 reported, with 201 cases reported in the past two weeks. Chittenden County reported 23 new cases and 629 cases in the past two weeks.
Swanton, Highgate, Enosburg and Sheldon reported anywhere between 41 and 80 cases in the past two weeks, whereas St. Albans City and St. Albans Town reported two to five cases in that time.
Berkshire reported between six and ten cases, while Richford and Montgomery reported over 80.
Franklin, Fairfield, Bakersfield and Fairfax reported 21 to 40 cases, and Georgia reported the lowest case count of all: none.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.