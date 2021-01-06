WASHINGTON, D.C. — A group of Vermonters traveled to a protest Wednesday in the nation’s capital as Congress was set to vote on certification of electoral college votes naming Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.
The protests come as President Donald Trump continues to allege election fraud in the Nov. 3 vote that saw Biden win by a margin of 306-232 electoral votes.
Election officials from both political parties, governors in key battleground states and Trump’s former attorney general, William Barr, have said there was no widespread fraud in the election. Nearly all the legal challenges from Trump and his allies have been dismissed by judges, including two challenges rejected by the Supreme Court.
A post on the Vermonters for Vermont Facebook page on Jan. 2 promoted the bus trip for the “#SaveTheSteel” rally. According to the post, the bus departed from Burlington on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and made two stops, one in Rutland and one in Vergennes, on the way to the capital.
The protesters joined hundreds who had traveled to the capital Tuesday ahead of Congress’ scheduled vote, according to a report from the Associated Press.
The bus was scheduled to depart the capital at 4 p.m. to return to Vermont. Bus tickets were sold at $100 per seat, according to the post.
Neither the Vermont Democratic nor Republican parties responded to requests for comment as of Wednesday morning.
