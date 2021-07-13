ST ALBANS -- Murder, mystery and a hometown hero -- St. Albans-native and former paperboy Richard McKeown published his first novel about his beloved hometown entirely by hand from his home in Arkansas.
“In about 69 or 70, I was a ten-year-old kid, and I just remember there being a murder behind city hall, in that parking lot,” McKeown said. “As a little kid, I was just fascinated by it at the time because that kind of thing never happened up there...and I always wanted to write a novel. And I thought ‘well, let me plan it in St. Albans.”
McKeown lived in St. Albans until he was about 13 years old when his father -- who worked for Union Carbide -- was transferred, and his family moved to Rogers, Arkansas.
State of Redemption: One Vermonter’s quest to solve a cold case
Former crime and politics reporter McKeown took his childhood memories of living on Lakeview Terrace and delivering the Burlington Free Press before heading to the Messenger School and transformed it into a whirlwind mystery about a Vermonter coming home.
But home isn’t the same as it used to be for McKeown’s characters. Especially for the protagonist, who has been out of town and out of state for decades.
“I just kind of crafted the story in my head,” McKeown said. “I wanted to inject not just the crime aspect into it, but also the politics...I used my own experiences in it, and one of those was moving south.”
The main character Matt Matheny returns to his hometown of Milford after the stillborn birth of his only child and the subsequent unexpected passing of his wife, Liz mere months later.
But the town he has returned to has hidden some shocking secrets in their past, secrets that Matheny forgot he bore witness to before his family left town: after a community going-away-party and a movie at the Royal Theatre right next to City Hall in Milford, a young Matheny stumbles into the alleyway between the Hall and the theatre where he accidentally witnesses a murder.
“He hears a ruckus at the end of the alley,” McKeown said. “He really doesn't, know, being ten years old what he’s seeing…(but) the guy threatens the boy with his life if he ever tells anyone anything that he saw.”
Like McKeown, Matheny and his family then are transferred with his father’s career southwards, and the crime is never solved.
Until Matheny returns and finds the familiar face of the killer he saw running for office as the next gubernatorial candidate and Randolph County’s District attorney.
“When he sees the theatre, he points to the alleyway and describes what he saw,” McKeown said. “And Marianne Carpenter said ‘I wonder if it’s in the paper.’”
Together, Matheny and Carpenter scour the archives of the Sentinel, which is based on the St. Albans Messenger, and uncover the truth about the unsolved mystery murder that has gone decades cold.
And at a benefit basketball game between lawyers and police at a highschool inspired by Bellows Free Academy, Matheny comes face to face with the killer from all those years ago: Tommy Branscom, son of a Supreme Court Justice of Vermont and former district attorney at the time of the murder.
“While he is standing in line, he’s looking at the trophy case,” McKeown said. “And he is staring at a face. And under that picture it says ‘Tommy Branscom, Mr. Basketball 1990. And he sees the face, and it all comes back to him. That’s him.”
How did you build the story?
“I based it on what I infer about politics in Vermont, and the people of Vermont who I’ve always found fascinating,” McKeown said.
A large portion of his heart has always remained in Vermont, and when contemplating how he was going to craft his novel, McKeown drew on his childhood memories and the socio-political sphere of the Green Mountain State.
“Tommy is smart and nonsensical, and everyone thinks he’s a great guy, and he’s running against a more progressive candidate that the democrats want to support but just can’t,” McKeown said.
McKeown even included references to the shutting down of what is in his book the Green Mountain Nuclear Plant inspired by Vermont Yankee and church picnics down at Hathaway point which is Lookout Point in his novel.
Every a dedicated St. Albanian at heart, McKeown said he'll continue to preach the gospel of the wonders of Vermont -- especially the foliage in the fall -- though he and his family are dedicated to their lives in Arkansas.
But his thrilling novel will live forever on the shelves of the St. Albans Free Library beginning this fall.
“I’ve loved St. Albans," McKeown said. "It’s a great place to grow up. The snow, we always loved playing hockey at Mr. Benoits over on Lakeview Terrace...there was just something about walking over to the Messenger school, walking home for lunch, and walking back. It has such a small-town feel."
Check out McKeown's book on Amazon by clicking here!
