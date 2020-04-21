ENOSBURGH/RICHFORD – While results from a new survey show substance use – particularly electronic cigarette use – is on the rise in Enosburgh and Richford’s schools, they also show community sentiments may be trending positively among students in the two Franklin County towns.
The results of the Vermont Youth Project (VYP)-curated surveys have only been somewhat dissected by the project’s local organizers, but members of both communities will have a chance to sound off on the survey’s results this week.
A pair of online forums – one for Enosburgh on Wednesday and another for Richford on Thursday – will offer a chance for both students and parents to help VYP organizers make sense of the survey’s results and, in the words of both communities’ local VYP lead, plan the initiative’s “next steps.”
“We’re still unpacking some of the ‘why?’” said Heather Moore, the project’s community lead in Enosburgh and Richford, and the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union (FNESU)’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers project director. “These workshops should hopefully be giving us the next steps.”
Results from the VYP’s surveys found more than 29 percent of 11th and 12th graders in the Enosburg Falls High School and almost half of the 11th and 12th graders in the Richford High School – 45.5 percent – use electronic cigarettes – or e-cigarettes – daily.
According to Moore, there were also more students now using marijuana as the drug becomes more readily available with decriminalization and legalization, and alcohol use increased among students since 2017 – the most recent supervisory union-level Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) results available.
In 2017, 44 percent of FNESU high school students overall reported using e-cigarettes, with 30 percent of freshman students – today’s juniors – and 39 percent of sophomore students – today’s seniors – reporting having ever used an electronic vaping product.
While only 34 percent of high schoolers reported ever using an electronic vaping product in 2017, that number grew to nearly half of all high schoolers in the latest round of YRBS data from 2019.
About 26 percent of high schoolers used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, according to 2019 results from YRBS.
Results from the 2019 YRBS have yet to be broken out to the local school district or supervisory union level.
On the other end of VYP’s survey results, however, were community sentiments that Moore considered positive, including 94 percent of high school students in both communities reporting “it’s easy to receive caring and warmth from their parents” and a majority of high schoolers in both communities reporting feeling safe in their respective communities.
“In both communities, people look out for one another,” Moore said, before adding that parents and students participating in this week’s forums may find that those feelings of safety are still an area that need improvement.
Between one half and three-quarters of all students – 66 percent in Enosburgh and 58 percent in Richford – said they felt there was “a great deal of social life” in their respective towns – results Moore said parents and students may define as either good enough or needing improvement this week.
VYP, steered by Vermont Afterschool, is currently piloting similar projects in another four communities, including Swanton, with the goal of supporting community-led youth development and creating healthy spaces for those youth within the community as a bulwark of sorts against substance use.
The program’s roots stem from a so-called “Iceland model” of prevention, a heavily data-driven approach to preventing substance abuse through recreation opportunities and, through public programming, deepening relationships between youth and their guardians.
Originating in Iceland, the approach saw the small European nation with half the population of Vermont dramatically reduce what were, at one point in time, some of the highest rates of youth substance abuse in Europe.
While the model hinges much of its work on recreational opportunities, the COVID-19 pandemic has made creating those opportunities a challenge, with efforts to stymie COVID-19’s spread requiring people avoid the in-person interactions and activities typically encouraged through the Iceland model.
According to Moore, FNESU does have remote after school activities stepping in to fill that gap, including the launch of a citizenship-oriented series of virtual cafés she hopes to introduce in Enosburgh and Richford.
The idea, according to Moore, would be to provide a virtual meeting space for high schoolers from each community where students could discuss how they can be involved as community members while meeting with peers – something possibly missing from day-to-day life in self-isolation.
Those initial meetings would be only loosely structured, making it easy for students to drop in and out without the pressure of missing any previous sessions while encouraging social and emotional learning that might be absent as students work remotely for the rest of the school year.
Eventually, according to Moore, those virtual cafés could help youth in Enosburgh and Richford learn how to participate more directly in some of the community-wide conversations taking place in both towns, providing a youth voice in community decision making.
It was a voice that Moore, herself a member of Enosburg Falls’ board of trustees, said the communities could “absolutely” use.
“To have youth joining in these meetings and helping us have that perspective would be invaluable,” Moore said. “From my experience, youth have some amazing thoughts and amazing ideas, but I don’t see them.”
“Hopefully,” she added, “this will break down those barriers.”
Beyond those virtual cafés, the schools were also working on virtual after school programming through Enosburg Falls’ existing programs and Richford’s nascent after school programs, including cooking lessons and remote games of Dungeons and Dragons and Magic the Gatherings.
While those were based out of the Enosburg Falls and Richford high schools, Moore said that, with classes moving online, the programs were no longer limited to specific school buildings, perhaps widening their reach to the rest of the supervisory union.
Moore said those with children in FNESU schools interested in participating in those programs should reach out to their schools’ principal or offices.
Registration for the Enosburgh parent and student forum, scheduled for Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., is available at https://bit.ly/EnosburgRegistration.
Registration for the Richford forum, scheduled for the same time on Thursday, is available at https://bit.ly/RichfordRegistration.