Vermont Works for Women is bringing their Rosie's Girls Camp to Swanton and children can now attend the camp completely free.
The Rosie's Girls Camp is a camp designed to expose middle school girls and gender non-conforming youth to trades and careers that are non-traditional for their gender, coupled with a social and emotional curriculum based on self-confidence, according to Youth Program Manager Caelan Keenan.
"They're getting this self confidence, empowering message, at the same time that they're learning to use a hammer for the first time," Keenan said.
The camp is coming to Swanton as part of a partnership with the Swanton Recreation Department.
There are six different locations for the camp this summer. The one in Swanton will be held at the Swanton Rec site on 16 Jewett St.
There the camp will be able to have indoor and outdoor activities taking place on the softball fields as well as the community workshop space.
In the past, Rosie's Girls Camp was able to run as an after school program in partnership Missisquoi Valley Union Middle/High School and the Northwest Technical Center.
This year MVU said enrollment in their summer school wasn't high enough to have a partnership with the camp. Vermont Works for Women still wanted to make the camp available to kids in the area.
That's when they called Swanton Recreation Program Director Nicole Draper.
"She said yes at every stage," Keenan said. "She's been really wonderful to work with."
Because of awarded money from the Summer Matters for All Grant Program, the camp is completely free for all who want to attend.
There are still some spots available in Swanton too. Camp is running 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. August 16th to the 20th.
Any rising 6th to 8th grade girls or gender non-conforming youth can sign up.
The camp will provide each camper with their own kit that containing wood and metal construction projects.
You can sign up for the camp here.
