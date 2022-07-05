FRANKLIN COUNTY – Six months into 2022, traffic fatalities in Vermont are spiking.
The Vermont State Police have identified 40 traffic-related deaths since 2022 began. The 10-year average for the same period is 25.
When asked why 2022’s numbers are up, St. Albans barracks commander Lt. Jerry Partin said there’s probably multiple reasons, but without reliable data, it’s hard to say exactly what could be causing the increase.
“You’re guess is as good as mine,” Partin said.
At least part of the issue is that people seem to be driving more erratically than in past years, Partin said. Recent traffic fatalities in Franklin County have involved either speeding or drivers making decisions at the last-minute.
Out of the 40 traffic fatalities in the state, four have occurred in Franklin County.
They have included one in Swanton, two in Enosburgh and one in Montgomery.
Drugs or alcohol was a contributing factor in one of the incidents. Three of the fatalities were motorcyclists.
Partin speculated that the increase in aggressive driving could also be related to nationwide issues. Crime has seen an uptick throughout the country.
Locally, however, crime data hasn’t seen the same spikes.
When asked about recent police chases, the St. Albans City Police Department Chief Maurice Lamothe pointed to data showing that the number of incidents in 2022 are roughly congruent with what happened in 2021.
The department identified six attempting to elude police charges so far in 2022’s first six months. The total for all 12 months in 2021 was 11.
The most recent, back on June 10, involved an hour-long chase running from St. Albans Town to Underhill. Michael Marshall, attempted to flee from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies due to an outstanding warrant for an aggravated domestic assault charge.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached for comment.
While such incidents are rare, watching the number of traffic fatalities spike this year is concerning for state agencies.
Partin said Vermont State Police have reached out to the Vermont Agency of Transportation, or VTrans, to see what could be done to tamp down on traffic-related deaths.
Together, the two state agencies are applying a mixture of “enforcement, engineering and education” to push back on the problem, he said, and Vermont State Police have been targeting trouble areas in Franklin County.
Route 105, he said, is one such road that’s heavily trafficked by the public, and two of the traffic fatalities occurred on the route.
“We’re trying to tackle Route 105 to bring all three to bear,” Partin said.“We’re to and from Richford on a daily basis. People can see us go back and forth.”
