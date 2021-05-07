MONTPELIER — Vaccinations and research continue to progress in the most successful state response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now experts urge Vermonters to get their vaccine as soon as they are able as walk-in and drive-in clinics pop up.
In honor of National Nurse’s Day and Nurse’s Week, Gov. Phil Scott addressed healthcare workers and nurses who remained faithfully in service during COVID-19 on Friday.
“The best way Vermonters can show their gratitude to their healthcare heroes is to get vaccinated,” Scott said. “It’s now easier than ever ... although we are making good progress, we still need people to sign up.”
Walk-in and drive-in opportunities are now available across the state, Scott said, including at Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford and Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven. Bear Ridge will have about 150 vaccinations available from 4 to 7 p.m., and Devil’s Bowl will have around 180 slots available from 4 to 7:30 p.m.
All who receive their vaccinations at Bear Ridge are invited to stay for the race for free, or receive a pass for a different race for free admission to the race.
“Vaccinations mean no more masks,” Scott said. “Larger gatherings, concerts, weddings, celebrations and parties. They mean full restaurants, breweries and theatres. But we only get there if you sign up.”
Education Secretary Dan French said there will be a pilot voluntary testing program launching this spring and summer for unvaccinated students eight years old and above, which will expand come fall.
The testing will be free to families and only be done with parental consent. Results will be communicated with families via their online secure testing portal, and any positive results will be followed by a phone call and support from the health department, French said.
“We are ready to move forward with a pilot group of districts this month,” French said. “(We could) potentially test up to 6,300 students.”
While sports spectators are not required to wear masks outside, they must wear masks indoors, French said, and at graduation households must space themselves from other households separated by six feet of distance if possible.
Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said Vermont is now opening up its vaccine registrations to those living out of state, but who work in Vermont.
“Next week they hope to hear from the CDC about the use of Pfizer vaccine for people aged 12 to 15, and upon approval registration for this age group will begin immediately,” Smith said.
Additionally, families with children in this age group will immediately be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine wherever it is offered, school-based sites will be offered to make it more convenient, and all of the sites will be open to the public, Smith said.
Vaccine clinics will also be available at Northern Vermont University on Friday and on Saturday at Castleton University in Castleton.
Registration is available for for drive-thru clinics at the Franklin County State Airport in Highgate on May 13 and in Lancaster New Hampshire on May 21, Smith advised.
Smith teased that a major event regarding Vermont’s EMS services would be coming to light next week, and that more details have yet to come.
Health Commissioner Mark Levine urged Vermonters to get vaccinated, stating that the B117 strain — now the dominant strain nation-wide — would be having a more serious effect if the vaccines weren’t working.
But they are.
“For now, the variants are clearly not evading the vaccine,” Levine said. “And we are hopeful that that will not change...if we continue to use all of our masking, distancing and crowd-avoiding strategies at the same time, for just a little longer, we can prevent more transmission of virus."
