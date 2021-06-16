Teens interested in Vermont's forests, lakes and natural habitats can learn more at a free day-long program co-sponsored by University of Vermont Extension 4-H and the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The Natural Resources Management Academy will take place on July 17 (rain date: July 24) from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Green Mountain Conservation Camp at Buck Lake in Woodbury. Anyone entering Grades 7-12 in the fall may attend. Both lunch and dinner are included.
Expert-led, hands-on workshops will provide in-the-field exploration of aquatic ecology, forestry, plants in a changing climate and watershed science. Participants also will engage in fun team-building activities and the Pollination Game, an exercise to enhance their knowledge about climate change.
Space is limited to 40 participants, so early registration is recommended. To register, go to https://go.uvm.edu/4h-sos.
If requiring a disability-related accommodation to participate, please contact Lauren Traister, 4-H Teen and Leadership Program coordinator, at lauren.traister@uvm.edu or (802) 888-4972 by July 1.
Teens with a passion for science also should check out the Summer of Science series. The workshops, all offered for free, provide an in-depth look at topics ranging from herpetology and plant biology to rocketry and microbes. Details and registration can be at https://go.uvm.edu/4h-sos.
