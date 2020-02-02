ST. ALBANS – A program offered through the Vermont Technical College (VTC) and the Community College of Vermont (CCV) is looking to help working Vermonters take their first steps into the manufacturing sector – and for Franklin County residents it's free.
With funding from the federal Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC), VTC’s Certified Production Technician (CPT) program is now available to adults working or living in Franklin County interested in advancing in the manufacturing sector at no-cost to the individual.
According to Vermont Adult Learning’s Gina Pandolfo, the program offers its students nationally recognized safety and manufacturing credentials, as well as a “30,000-foot view” of the manufacturing sector at large for those who are new to it.
“For someone who might not have background in the field, it’s a way to gain exposure and experience from what to expect from the nuts and bolts of what happens on the production line to the overall manufacturing process,” Pandolfo said.
Traditionally, the CPT program is available at no-cost to Vermonters with children under the age of 14 through the Strengthening Working Families Initiative (SWFI), a federal grant funding, among other initiatives, VTC programming.
In Franklin County, additional funding from NBRC has allowed VTC to expand that no-cost access to anyone over the age of 17 either working or living in Franklin County.
The program, split into two classes contracted through CCV, can be taken in person at VTC’s Williston campus and online.
Students who pass through those classes will leave with four – and possibly five – credentials ranging from safety and maintenance practices to green production credentials informing one’s ability to work with more environmentally-conscience manufacturing technologies.
Each of those credits are recognized by the national Manufacturing Skill Standards Council and can be applied as college credit if students wish to pursue their studies further.
The CPT program is an answer of sorts to workforce needs in Vermont, where one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country and structural barriers like a lack of child care services have created an environment where manufacturers struggled with fully staffing their production lines.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, Vermont’s unemployment rate at the end of 2019 was 2.3 percent, tying Vermont with South Carolina and Utah as the states with the lowest unemployment rate in the whole of the U.S.
By providing an easier introduction for Vermonters interested in exploring the manufacturing sector and by widening the pool of potential employees with credentials, the organizations partnering on the CPT program are hoping to alleviate at least some of the pressures of a crunched labor market, according to Pandolfo and VTC’s Danielle Calaway.
As VTC’s SWFI-grant supported programming was still relatively young, the college was still working on a study showing the effects of its programming. But Calaway, the college’s outreach and recruitment manager for its SWFI programming, said, anecdotally, the program had apparently produced results for its alumni and for local employers.
“Anecdotally, there were a number of people who went through our class who were promoted,” Calaway said. “These are stories of feeling empowered and it showing up in paychecks, too.”
Many of those employers had also advocated for students signing into the program after they were hired, a side-effect of low unemployment leading Vermont manufacturers to, in the words of Calaway, “hire first and train later.”
“Part of the problem in Vermont with our low unemployment rate is that people are hiring first and training later, so this is an opportunity to upscale people who are already working and give them a better view of what they’re doing,” Calaway said. “A lot of those people have seen wage increases and they’ve been promoted.”
According to Pandolfo and Calaway, the CPT program is supported by a wider network of organizations, from CCV and VTC to Vermont Adult Learning and local branches of the United Way, which provides personal case workers to help students remain connected to the program through its Working Bridges initiative.
Per Pandolfo, Vermont Adult Learning’s role in the program is largely preparatory, with the learning centers possibly providing education needed to prime students taking their first college level course and also referring interested students to CPT courses.
While there were no prerequisites, the CPT program has a recommended ninth grade level of understanding of reading and writing, according to Pandolfo.
“We’re trying to help remove barriers for training for a population that’s traditionally been underserved when it comes to education,” Calaway said.
By widening the pool, Pandolfo suggested programs like VTC’s CPT program might also help keep workers in Vermont, where an ongoing loss in population has strained the state’s workforce and led state officials, including Gov. Phil Scott, to informally declare a “demographic crisis.”
In an address to a workforce development summit held in St. Albans in October, Scott called educational programs tailored to the trades “the best economic tool we could possibly ask for.”
Pandolfo, speaking as an outreach coordinator for Vermont Adult Learning, seemed to echo that sentiment in her interview with the Messenger.
“When there are more opportunities for these avenues to educational programs that can support people throughout their careers, they’re more likely to engage with their local economy and continue to upscale and grow professionally locally, rather than feel like they need to ship out and find those opportunities elsewhere,” Pandolfo said.
NBRC is a federally funded program authorized by the 2008 Farm Bill for promoting development in communities near New England’s border with Canada, including every county in Vermont.
Vermont Adult Learning is a nonprofit providing education services for those lacking a high school degree or equivalent skills who are looking to complete a high school degree or transition into a career or college.
For those interested in learning more about the CPT program offered by VTC, either contact VTC at swfi@vtc.edu or reach out to Pandolfo at gpandolfo@vtadultlearning.org.