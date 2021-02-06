MONTPELIER — On Thursday, the Vermont Supreme Court ruled that a property group must pay fines and fix rental properties that were deemed a public health risk in 2019.
The ruling concludes a back-and-forth between the Town of Colchester and Sisters & Brothers Investment Group LLP over the condition of rental properties the group owns in town. Following an anonymous tip, the town brought the property group to task over the condition of the homes.
The group initially fought back, alleging the town and courts didn’t follow proper procedures in both evaluating the property and issuing penalties, and that the penalty didn’t line up with the cost of repairs and wasn’t relevant to imminent health or public health violations.
Properties inspected
In 2019, the town was contacted anonymously about rotting floors at the Sharrow Circle properties, which included a single-family home, an apartment building and 12 seasonal cabins, which were all being used as year-round homes, according to court documents.
Upon inspection, town health and safety officials found extensive mold, an exposed septic tank, holes leading from the outside of the residence inside, a leaking water tank, standing water, broken ovens and thermostats, a stove that gave off electric shocks and other major health risks, according to court documents.
"These conditions created significant health risks, including respiratory issues linked to the presence of mold, risk of electrocution from water leaking into an outlet, and rodents entering the buildings," the court ruling states.
Sisters & Brothers Investment Group CEO Joseph Handy spoke out that fall in an interview with the Colchester Sun and alleged that many of the findings were either false or not his fault. Phone calls were made on Friday to multiple numbers associated with the Sisters & Brothers Investment Group LLP, but they could not be reached.
Enforcement action
All of the evidence prompted an emergency health order on May 7, 2019 to the landlord to repair seven of the units and the open septic tank by Sept. 1, 2019. An emergency order from the Board of Health then gave the group until Aug. 1, 2019, to make the repairs.
The landlord ended up fixing some of the issues in the health order, but according to court documents the town wasn’t satisfied with the initial repairs.
That August, Colchester filed an enforcement action on the grounds that the required repairs had not been made, so the town issued a warning and a fine as punishment. The landlord agreed to a preliminary injunction, which prohibited any of the unoccupied cabins from being rented to tenants until the repairs were completed, but the court had found that the delay in making the repairs was so “egregious” that the town was allowed to charge up to $10,000 a day for each violation.
Colchester instead only charged $100 per day for all of the violations, and the court said the payments could begin on Aug. 2, 2019 and end on May 2020, which would end up costing the group $27,300.
In addition to the fines, the court required the group to send Colchester a bond for each of the unoccupied units and to repair, replace or remove the units that still had not been completely fixed within a year.
Property group appeals
The group said the court was abusing its authority in levying the fines, but according to statute, a court is fully within its rights to issue $10,000 a day for violations of public health, citing court precedent.
The landlord asserted in the appeal that the town failed to show evidence of the cost of its enforcement, and as a result the court lacked the evidence to impose a penalty. The Supreme Court's ruling states that the penalty was "coercive and remedial" in that it was related to the landlord's noncompliance.
The group also alleged that the town and others told them to disregard the orders, and that they wouldn’t be enforced. The town denied the allegations, and the court sided with the town when the case went to trial, saying they didn’t find the landlord’s claim “credible,” court documents stated.
The group also claimed the town’s health orders weren’t issued properly, but in the end the Supreme Court ruled that the group had in fact received actual notice of the order, was given the opportunity to litigate it, and as a result the group “cannot now challenge the validity of the health order in this enforcement proceeding.”
Documents said the work was expected to take four months to complete, but it took until the very end of December 2019 for the correct work to be done.
When the health inspector returned in February 2020 to inspect the repairs, they found some repairs had not been completed, including a “faulty stove, gap in the door, deteriorating windows, mold and a leaking tank," according to court documents.
