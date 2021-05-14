MONTPELIER — In-person court hearings will be allowed starting next month in Vermont, according to a memo from the Supreme Court.
A memo issued Thursday by the Supreme Court Office of the Court Administrator authorizes in-person hearings as of June 14. Under Administrative Order 49, enacted March 16, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, hearings are required to be held remotely with some exceptions.
“By this date, individuals will have had an opportunity to become fully vaccinated,” the Vermont Judiciary wrote in a statement. “The Court anticipates that some hearings will continue to be held remotely after remote hearings are no longer mandatory and even after the conclusion of the judicial emergency.”
The Judiciary statement said amending the order now gives judges, court staff and involved parties time to plan for in-person proceedings.
Thursday’s amendment also extends the effective date of the administrative order until July 5, “based on the projections of public-health experts concerning the course of the pandemic.”
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.