MONTPELIER – Vermont has joined several other states in challenging the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in court over the agency’s policy to not enforce its monitoring and reporting charges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the suit, filed in federal court, the attorneys general of nine states including Vermont charge the EPA’s emergency COVID-19 policy with jeopardizing public health and the environment by allowing the agency to suspend environmental monitoring and reporting requirements mandated under federal law.
The policy “will result in higher pollution emissions by industry and corresponding impacts on public health and the environment,” the attorneys general argued, according to a statement from Vermont attorney general T. J. Donovan.
The suing attorneys general also argue the policy was “overly broad” and “lacks transparency and accountability.”
“We must remain vigilant in protecting our environment,” Donovan said in a statement Wednesday. “The EPA should do its job. If not, Vermont will continue to protect clean air and clean water.”
With the coming of the COVID-19 pandemic, the EPA announced in March it would be temporarily stepping back its enforcement of federal reporting requirements as long as the regulated companies’ noncompliance stemmed from COVID-19-related challenges.
Under the policy, companies were still required to “make every effort” to adhere to federal reporting and monitoring mandates required under various environmental laws.
The EPA, meanwhile, says it will focus resources on environmental incidents posing an “acute risk or imminent threat to public health or the environment.”
According to the EPA’s policy, their agreement to temporarily relax enforcement stems from limited resources and social distancing mandates resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the suing attorneys generals, the EPA’s nonenforcement policy was “arbitrary and capricious” in taking an “across the board” approach to noncompliance “without considering whether it will worsen harms to public health.”
The attorneys general cite concerns regarding the effects of excess air pollution on individuals with respiratory illnesses like asthma.
“This circumstance is made more troubling by the EPA’s statement in the policy that it may waive enforcement even in situations where a polluter’s noncompliance presents an imminent threat to public health or the environment,” the attorneys general argue, according to Donovan’s office.
The states suing the EPA alongside Vermont are California, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, and Virginia.