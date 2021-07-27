The Vermont Agency of Education is asking students, parents and other stakeholders to comment on the draft of the Building for the Future: Vermonts Plan for Education Recovery and Beyond plan.
The plan is a requirement of Act 74 and the Federal American Rescue Plan Act. It will explain how the state plans to spend federal Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) funding to the federal government.
The plan focuses on social emotional learning and mental health, student engagement, and academic success.
Each supervisory union and district was required to come up with a plan for how to support their community, which will be reflected in the budget.
“It is important to keep in mind that the impacts to students are not limited to just academics. Federal funding and this planning effort will make sure Vermont school systems have what they need not only to help our students through the end of this crisis, but to be successful in the coming years.” said Deputy Secretary Heather Bouchey in a press release.
