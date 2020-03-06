ST. ALBANS – According to a new study, Vermont has a higher rate of students participating in school breakfast programs than most of the nation, with only West Virginia seeing more low-income students receiving free and reduced-priced lunches also taking advantage of school breakfast programs.
In a study analyzing national participation in the federal School Breakfast Program, the food security advocacy group Food Research & Action Center (FRAC) reported that, with 17,796 low-income students accessing the school breakfast program, Vermont saw some of the widest access to the program in the wider U.S.
Local advocates heralded those results in a press release issued Friday morning, attributing the wide use of the program in Vermont to outreach from area nonprofits and work on the parts of the schools and the Agency of Education to expand access for the School Breakfast Program.
“No student should learn what hunger feels like at school and providing a nutritious school breakfast is one important way we prevent hunger and make sure all students have what they need to learn,” said Hunger Free Vermont director Anore Horton. “Being a student is really a young person’s job, and they should be able to focus completely on their job while they are at school without hunger getting in the way.
“School breakfast keeps children healthy, making the most of their education.”
In a statement, Hunger Free Vermont also attributed Vermont’s high rate of use to schools’ adoption of alternative breakfast models allowing for universal access after school starts.
The School Lunch Program is a federal program reimbursing participating schools for providing breakfasts according to federal nutritional standards and at a free and reduced-price for qualifying students.
According to FRAC, Vermont fell short of the organization’s recommended ratio of 70 students out of 100 accessing the national School Breakfast Program by one point.
Nationally, 14.6 million students accessed the federal School Breakfast Program on any given day between 2018 and 2019. Of those, 12.4 million students qualified for the free and reduced-price lunch program, often used as a metric for identifying students as low-income.
Food security, referring to one’s consistent access to nutritious food, remains a challenge in Northwest Vermont, with about 10 percent of the population and 14 percent of children in Franklin County possibly struggling with food insecurity according to the national nonprofit organization Feeding America.
In nearby Grand Isle County, approximately 10 percent of the population and 15 percent of children qualify as food insecure, according to Feeding America.