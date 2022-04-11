SWANTON — The Vermont State Police is looking for information on any persons allegedly involved in burning down a camper trailer last week.
The Swanton Fire Department responded to the report of a fire at 144 Hog Island Road early Friday morning, 2:05 a.m. on April 8, to find a camper trailer fully engulfed in flames.
No one was hurt during the fire, but after pulling in the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance, investigators determined that the fire could be a result of direct human involvement.
The camper trailer sustained extensive damage from the fire, heat and smoke.
Those with information are being asked to contact Detective Sgt. Clark Lombardi at the St. Albans barracks by calling 802-524-5993.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.