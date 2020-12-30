HIGHGATE — Vermont State Police are seeking information regarding a shooting incident that took place early Wednesday morning. There were no injuries.
According to police, two unknown men fired guns from their vehicle at the home of a Highgate resident on Route 78 around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. In his report to police, the resident said the men had stopped at the house several minutes earlier and asked to speak with a woman whom the resident was unfamiliar with, according to state police.
The resident told police that the men left but returned soon thereafter and opened fire on the house. Police said the resident was unable to provide a specific description of the suspects or vehicle.
Vermont Route 78 was closed for several hours overnight following the shooting as police began their investigation.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Michael Filipek at the St. Albans state police barracks at (802) 524-5993. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
