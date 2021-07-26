On July 23 at around noon, the Vermont State Police received a report of an individual acting "erratically," taking off his shirt and doing push-ups in the parking lot of the Steeple Market in Fairfax, according to a July 24 incident report from the Vermont State Police.
The Vermont State Police responded to the call and identified the individual.
Subsequent to investigation, the individual was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI-Drugs and possession of cocaine and heroin, and transported to the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks for processing.
The individual was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court to answer to the above charges.
