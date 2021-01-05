GEORGIA — A Fairfax man and a man from Enosburg Falls collided on Interstate 89 on Monday in Georgia, but there were no serious injuries, according to Vermont State Police.
At about 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Vermont State Police said they were called to the scene of an accident off I-89 at exit 18 in Georgia.
Upon arrival, police said Kole Ovitt, 19, of Fairfax, had tried to exit the highway with his Volkswagen Jetta at exit 18, but failed to yield the right of way for an oncoming driver.
Franklin Adams, of Enosburg Falls, who was driving a tractor-trailer, allegedly tried to avoid Ovitt but ended up leaving the highway, during which time Ovitt allegedly lost control of his car and police say he left the road.
Vermont State Police reported that both vehicles were towed, but that neither were overturned and there were no serious injuries as a result of the collision. Vermont State Police reported that the incident is still under investigation.
