RICHFORD – Local law enforcement agencies are hoping a more community-rooted approach to law enforcement might help curtail crime in a northern Franklin County town.
Members of Richford’s public met with leaders from both the Vermont state Police (VSP) and local sheriff’s office to resume conversations around “intelligence-based policing” during a forum Thursday.
The hope, according to the VSP’s local barracks commander, was that, through involving residents and local organizations in policing conversations, police departments could offset the challenges that come with policing more remote communities like Richford.
“We want to help get a safe and secure community here in Richford, whatever that looks like,” VSP’s station commander for its St. Albans Barracks, Lt. Jerry Partin, told Thursday’s audience. “But we can’t dictate what that looks like – that has to come from you.”
The lieutenant’s model for intelligence-based policing imagined a model steered largely by members of Richford’s public, with both an information-gathering role and community-action role such as creating youth programs.
The intelligence-gathering wasn’t a call for residents to do police work, the station commander stressed, and was instead a plea for members of the public to feel more comfortable with sharing information and concerns with the police.
“I’m not creating investigators here,” Partin said. “I’m not asking you to do police work.”
The second part of the model, meanwhile, was more of a grassroots effort that would have to be community led, Partin said. “We don’t have the resources and we cannot lead these and run these,” he said. “These have to come from you.”
Intelligence-based policing was first introduced to Richford during a forum in February. While that initial forum was supposed to be followed by regular meetings with law enforcement, those conversations had largely been sidelined due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to both locals and law enforcement officials, Richford saw more crime than many of the other communities in Franklin County, with Partin reporting the small town saw the largest number of calls directed to VSP’s St. Albans Barracks.
The town itself has likewise had to roll back on police coverage due to budgeting constraints, limiting patrols under its contract with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) to only the weekends.
Meanwhile, locals said there were clear issues with delinquency and drug use in the community that continued well after COVID-19 put much of public life on hold.
During Thursday’s forum, residents described groups of children and teenagers who would congregate in Davis Park some evenings, damaging and vandalizing equipment at the park while haranguing locals or visitors at a nearby bed and breakfast.
Residents were also quick to point to well-known challenges with drug use in the community, something VSP’s Partin confirmed was an issue based off the state police’s experience in Richford.
“We have to be honest, you have a drug problem,” Partin said. “Drugs are being brought into the community and they’re being targeted.”
Where residents placed the blame for those challenges drew different answers through much of the night, ranging from what some admitted were “stereotypical” images of transient, low-income residents and “bad parenting” to a lack of activities for children and teenagers.
According to selectperson Linda Collins, who’d visit Davis Park to speak with the children and teenagers considered delinquent by participants in Thursday’s forums, many were from families who only recently moved into affordable housing in Richford and didn’t have local ties to the community to rely on.
“The people at school don’t know them… so we can’t keep track of them,” Collins said. “They’re not from here, so they don’t have a connection to a teacher who can say, ‘I know who you are, let’s talk,’ or whatever. It’s a lot of kids who came all at once.”
Others stressed that there were now fewer activities in the community for children and teenagers, as one resident bemoaned the town’s skatepark being overgrown and others said a popular day camp in the community had been put on hold due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The kids – these teenagers – need adults to confront them in a friendly manner,” suggested one resident. “These kids need somebody to open their door.”
According to another resident, the owner of the bed and breakfast across the street from Davis Park, attempts to call the police about incidents in the park and at nearby properties had gone unanswered, a fact he said “doesn’t give [him] a lot of faith in intelligence-based policing.”
“Richford has a lot of problems,” he said, “and everyone knows what they are.”
According to Partin, VSP lacked the resources to maintain a consistent presence within Richford while maintaining a presence in the rest of the St. Albans Barracks’ coverage area. The sheriff’s office was likewise tied to only limited patrols under its contract with the town.
“This is why we need these programs in this area,” Franklin County Sheriff Roger Langevin said during Thursday’s forum. “You have to understand our hands are tied.”
Partin stressed during Thursday’s meeting that the state police’s plans for intelligence-based policing in Richford would not be “targeting a certain part of the community,” and warned that larger problems, such as Richford’s experience with drug addiction, weren’t problems enforcement alone would address.
“We can’t arrest our way through this,” he said.
He also stressed that it would take some time before intelligence-based policing resulted in promised results for Richford, warning, “this is going to be a long-haul process.”
Partin appeared confident, however, that as meetings continued, intelligence-based policing as ultimately defined through ongoing meetings in Richford could address the community’s challenges with police coverage and crime, citing successes in other Vermont towns like Tunbridge.
“I’m really passionate about this,” Partin said, “because it has worked.”
Meetings for intelligence-based policing in Richford are expected to continue on a weekly basis for the immediate future, with the next meeting scheduled for this coming Thursday at 6 p.m. at Richford’s town hall.