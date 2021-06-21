Vermont State Police are looking for a stolen boat, according to a June 19 news release.
On Saturday June 19, troopers received a call at around 7:30 a.m. that a white 27-foot Advantage Boats bowrider as well as the trailer it was on was stolen, according to Adam Silverman, Public Information Officer of the Vermont State Police.
The boat was stolen from 1962 Sheldon Road in Swanton, VT.
The theft is believed to have occurred between June 16 and June 18, said Silverman.
