SWANTON — The Vermont State Police is investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning, Jan. 24 at the Hometown Sunoco on First Street in Swanton.
At about 2:13 a.m., an unknown individual entered the store dressed in black, displayed a hatchet and a trash bag, and demanded cash and a carton of Marlboros from the clerk. The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured, according to police reports.
The suspect is of unknown gender, white, standing between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 150 lbs., and wearing a black hooded puffy jacket.
The suspect may be connected to two other burglaries in neighboring towns. Those cases are being investigated by the St. Albans Police Department.
Anyone with possible information regarding this incident is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 and ask to speak with Detective Trooper Benjamin Weed. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.