ST. ALBANS — Vermont State Police have arrested a Georgia man accused of robbing an Irving Oil gas station in Highgate earlier this month.
State police say they arrested 40-year-old Jason Bockus on Wednesday on suspicion of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, violation of parole, and being a habitual offender after an investigation into the Dec. 4 incident. Bockus has previous convictions for burglary and armed robbery, and was identified based on surveillance photos released to the public, according to state police.
The investigation began after a robbery was reported at the Irving gas station at 3108 Route 78 in Highgate shortly before 11 p.m. on Dec. 4. Surveillance footage showed a man displaying a gun to the clerk before having the clerk remove money from the register, according to state police.
Bockus was ordered held at Northwest State Correctional Facility on $100,000 pending his arraignment Thursday in Franklin County Superior Court, according to state police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.