WATERBURY — The Vermont State Police is asking the public to be aware of scam text messages that appear to be official requests for personally identifying information.
The phishing message purports to be from the Vermont Department of Public Safety and the Secretary of State’s Office and indicates that drivers’ licenses need to be updated. The message provides a link and invites recipients to “update your info.”
This text message is not a State of Vermont message, and people should not follow the link. Although the state is aware of only a few instances of this scam, anyone who has received the message is encouraged to file a report using the information provided below.
Vermont officials wish to remind the public never to give out personal information to requests from unknown or suspicious senders. If there are any questions about the legitimacy of a message, people should contact the agency or service directly and verify the request.
Report potential scam messages to:
Vermont Attorney General’s Office
Consumer Assistance Program
800-649-2424
https://ago.vermont.gov/cap/stopping-scams/
