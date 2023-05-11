STOWE — The Vermont State Knights of Columbus celebrated their 125th anniversary at Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa on April 28-30 with representation from 29 councils, 51 delegates, and 130 in attendance spanning all over the state of Vermont.
There were four Vermont councils who were also celebrating their 125th anniversary — Council 232 (Rutland), 279 (Burlington), 297 (St. Albans) and 307 (Bennington).
During the convention, many celebrations and meetings were on the agenda to help foster brotherhood and remind us of our mission to continue doing acts of charity and service in the Church and our communities at large.
The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s organization founded by Father Michael J. McGivney on February 6, 1882, in New Haven, Connecticut centers its principles on charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism.
Knights all over the world generously give of their time and resources to help with food, clothing, toy, blood drives, helping children and families, along with Special Olympics to name a few examples.
To learn more about the Knights of Columbus, or to find out about joining, please visit us at: https://www.kofc.org/en//index.html.
