Weather Alert

.Moderate to heavy rain has fallen across the region. This combined with melting snow may cause flows in Rivers to increase quickly and reach critical levels. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern New York and Vermont, including the following areas, in northern New York, Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Western Clinton and Western Essex. In Vermont, Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Rutland, Essex, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, Western Addison, Western Chittenden, Western Franklin and Western Rutland. * Through Saturday evening * Rivers will continue to show rises this evening and overnight due to combined runoff from today's rainfall and snowmelt. The most likely rivers to approach or exceed flood stage will be the Missisquoi, Mad, and Ausable Rivers, along with Otter Creek. Other waterways will likely approach bankfull. Rivers should crest late tonight into early Monday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&