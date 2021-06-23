Vermont's unemployment rate for May dropped to 2.6 percent.
The Vermont Department of Labor released the data on Wednesday. May's numbers reflect a decrease of three-tenths of one percentage point from the prior month’s revised estimate.
“As job seekers return to the labor force, it can be expected that the unemployment rate will rise," said Michael Harrington, Labor Commissioner. "This is because the labor force and unemployment rate both calculate individuals who are actively seeking employment. However, with this release of the May 2021 data, we see Vermont’s unemployment rate decrease to 2.6 percent, putting us back to pre-pandemic levels."
Harrington said the numbers are not completely unexpected as the work search was reinstated in May 2021 and a number of COVID work search exemptions were still in place at the time.
Before COVID, the Vermont labor market had a historically low unemployment rate and was experiencing a shortage of workers, he said.
"We are now seeing similar conditions as restrictions have lifted and businesses across all industries look to move past this recent global health event. This is why, now more than ever, it is crucial that employers encourage their employees to get vaccinated and unemployed Vermonters return to work," Harrington said.
