ST. ALBANS — 14th Star Brewing Co. was awarded a bronze medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition, the world’s largest commercial beer competition. The GABF, presented by the Brewers Association, recognizes the most outstanding beers produced in the United States. Gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded on October 5 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, in 107 beer categories covering 174 different beer styles (including all subcategories), establishing the best examples of each style in the country.
14th Star was recognized in the Specialty Berliner Weisse beer-style category for its Raspberry Vermonter Weiss, a deep pink sour ale brewed with Vermont ingredients and raspberries. 14th Star is a veteran-owned 30 barrel craft brewery located in St. Albans, Vermont “Brewed With A Mission” to create world-class beer while giving back to their community and veteran organizations. Raspberry Vermonter Weiss has become a spring seasonal favorite for fans of the brewery and will be available again in April of 2020.
“We are honored to receive this medal. We are all very proud of how well received this beer has been in the market, but to have it recognized at GABF reminds us of why we take such pride in consistently brewing quality beer,” said Andrea Gagner, CEO at 14th Star Brewing Co.
In the 33rd edition of the GABF competition, 9,497 entries were submitted to the general competition, along with 113 Pro-Am and 70 Collaboration entries. The beer was made by 2,295 breweries from across the nation, with entries from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Judging took place over the course of three days, with an international panel of 322 judges from 18 countries. 14th Star’s Raspberry Vermonter Weiss was the only Vermont beer to receive a medal in this year’s competition.
“This year’s GABF competition was the largest and most competitive to date,” said Chris Swersey, competition manager, Great American Beer Festival. “The beers and talent were as impressive as ever, and I’m thrilled to congratulate this year’s winners for their achievements in brewing.”