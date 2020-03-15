MONTPELIER – The Vermont Supreme Court has ordered the postponement of all jury trials where the jury has not yet been drawn as a response to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Cases where the jury has already been selected are allowed to proceed at the presiding superior judge’s discretion, according to the Vermont Supreme Court’s order.
Exceptions to the order include criminal cases where a defendant is in custody pending trial and those in which, at the discretion of a superior judge, “justice requires.”
According to a press release from state court administrator, the decision to suspend jury drawing came due to directions from health officials that Vermonters should practice “social distancing” in order to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease resulting from the current outbreak of a novel strain of coronavirus.
“The COVID-19 pandemic presents unprecedented challenges to the administration of jury trials in Vermont,” the press release read. “Compulsory jury service could be particularly burdensome to certain Vermonters, especially those with heightened vulnerability to the virus.”
According to health officials, while most cases of COVID-19 will be either mild or moderate, the disease can impart more severe symptoms and result in death, with the elderly and those with existing chronic medical conditions facing a higher risk of COVID-19’s most severe symptoms.
As of Sunday afternoon, there were now eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 within Vermont.