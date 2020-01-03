WASHINGTON, D.C. – An airstrike killing a top Iranian commander and several Iraqi militia members Thursday has drawn sharp criticism from both of Vermont's senators and its sole member of the House of Representatives.
News broke Thursday evening that a President Donald Trump-ordered airstrike on a convoy at the Baghdad International Airport killed Iran’s Qasem Soleimani, a leading general in charge of the Iranian Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of several Iran-backed militias in Iraq.
In the hours immediately following news of the strike, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I – Vt., immediately commented on what he declared a “dangerous escalation” of already heightened tension in the Middle East.
“Trump’s dangerous escalation brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars,” Sanders wrote on Twitter. “Trump promised to end endless wars, but this action puts us on the path to another one.”
In a statement issued Friday afternoon, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D – Vt., likewise denounced the airstrike as a source of further escalation in the region, writing, “No one here will shed tears over the death of such a ruthless killer as Qasem Soleimani… but killing Soleimani in response to Iran’s recent provocations against U.S. targets in Iraq is not going to end Iran’s support of terrorism or attacks against Americans. It is more likely to embolden hardliners in Iran and to trigger a further escalation of violent counter attacks.”
Rep. Peter Welch, D – Vt., wrote in a subsequent statement that, while Soleimani may have been “the despicable mastermind of deadly and cowardly attacks on American soldiers during the Iraq War,” the strike presented a “grave escalation... [that] dramatically increased the risk of our military being embroiled in a war.”
“President Trump’s decision to attack an Iranian convoy at the Baghdad airport was reckless and utterly without grounding in a coherent Middle East strategy,” Welch wrote. “In doing so, he dramatically increased the risk of a grave escalation of violence in the region and placed American soldiers, diplomats and citizens around the world in harm’s way.”
Soleimani, as the head of the influential Quds Force, authored Iranian interventions around the Middle East, including Iran’s support for militia groups during the Iraq and Syrian wars and during those countries’ campaigns against the Islamic State.
According to the U.S. Dept. of Defense, Soleimani was developing plans to attack U.S. diplomats in the region when the U.S. carried out its airstrike Thursday, and U.S. officials attributed recent clashes outside of the U.S.’s embassy in Baghdad to Iranian-militias organized by Soleimani.
As of Friday afternoon, little evidence had been provided by the Dept. of Defense regarding claims Soleimani was plotting attacks on U.S. diplomats, a fact Democratic lawmakers – including Leahy – have been critical of in the aftermath of Thursday’s airstrike.
In his statement issued Friday, Leahy denounced what he called a lack of “viable strategy for deescalating tensions with Iran,” saying Trump’s “impulse, again and again, has been to scramble the board with no strategy to reset it.”
“To make matters worse, the decision to kill Soleimani – a dramatic escalation – was conducted without consulting the Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress or our allies,” Leahy wrote. “They, like us, now have to prepare for whatever retaliatory action Iran decides to take and the possibility of a protracted armed conflict with Iran.
“Before taking any further military action against Iran it is imperative that the White House obtains authorization from Congress, and spells out convincingly its strategy for working with our allies and other countries with an interest in the region to prevent further violence and avoid another disastrous war in the Middle East.”
The Iranian government has denied any involvement in clashes at the Baghdad embassy and condemned the attack that killed Soleimani, with Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowing a “harsh retaliation” in response.
Thursday’s airstrike comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran, tensions that have only intensified since Trump ordered the U.S.’s withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal in early 2018.
The Quds Force, a military intelligence arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is classified as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S.