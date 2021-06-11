This weekly report is a list of planned construction activities that will have traffic impacts on state highways throughout Vermont. Please remember to drive safely in all work zones. Lives depend on it.
Interstates
I-89 Berlin – The bridge deck replacement project continues. Northbound and Southbound traffic are reduced to one lane in each direction; crossovers are being utilized. Motorists should be aware of a work zone speed reduction.
I-89 Hartford – Sharon – A resurfacing project continues. Nighttime paving operations will require lane reductions in the vicinity of active construction. A speed reduction to 55 mph will be enforced when lane closures are in effect. The I-89 to I-91 ramp is scheduled to be closed on Monday, 6/14 from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. for paving. Traffic will be detoured to the next exit.
I-89 Sharon – A bridge rehabilitation project continues. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction; crossovers are being utilized. Motorists: be aware of a work zone speed reduction. A one-way alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on VT 14 under the bridges.
I-89 Sharon – Bethel – A resurfacing project contines on I-89 in both directions. Lane and speed reductions will be in effect in the vicinity of active construction activities. Temporary lane closures will occur on Monday, 6/14 at the Exit 3 on-ramps while milling is taking place.
I-91 Hartford – Motorists can expect continuous lane closures on I-91 Northbound and Southbound between Exits 12 and 11 as crews continue bridge repairs at bridge #44 over U.S. 4, VT 14, the New England Central railroad, and the White River.
I-91 Rockingham – The bridge replacement project continues. Lane and speed reductions are in place, and motorists should expect more trucks entering/exiting the construction zone.
I-91 Weathersfield – A bridge deck replacement project is underway at Exit 8 over VT 131. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction; Southbound traffic is merged to the Northbound bridge using a crossover. A speed reduction is in place. Motorists can expect minor delays along VT 131 under the bridge.
Around the State
Bakersfield – Drainage improvement activities continue on VT 108, along with road widening in preparation for milling and reclaim. Plan on areas with one lane of alternating traffic.
Berkshire – Preparation and paving of a temporary bridge continues along VT 118. Motorists, be aware of truck traffic moving in/out of the work area.
Bridgewater – Ludlow – A series of culvert replacements along VT 100 is underway. Motorists should anticipate one-way alternating traffic with some delays.
Burlington – South Burlington – A concrete slab rehabilitation project continues on U.S. 7 and the Westbound I-189 off ramp. Nightwork will take place Sunday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. A one-way alternating traffic pattern will be in effect. Delays may occur.
Calais – A bridge replacement project is underway along VT 14 just south of its intersection with Pekin Brook Road. Motorists will encounter one-way alternating traffic controlled by flaggers during the day, with a traffic light at the bridge during off hours. Expect some delays.
Cavendish – Weathersfield – A roadway reclaim project is underway on VT 131. Motorists should expect alternating one-way traffic at multiple locations throughout the length of the project. Moderate delays expected. Motorists are urged to lower speeds while driving the length of the project, particularly on gravel surfaces.
Chelsea – Thetford – A resurfacing project continues along VT 113. Motorists should expect lane closures and alternating one-way traffic between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Chester – Springfield – Multiple bridge replacement projects are underway on VT 11 between VT 103 in Chester and VT 106 in Springfield. Please expect one-way alternating traffic at various points along this route. Anticipate delays.
Colchester – Essex – Lane closures between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for path excavation on the south side of VT 15 between Lime Kiln Road and Barnes Avenue and on the north side between National Guard Road and Barnes Avenue. Pedestrian access will be maintained.
East Dorset –U.S. 7 is reduced to one lane in each direction near the intersection with VT 7A; speed and lane width reductions are also in effect. Prepare for short delays and traffic halts.
Enosburgh – Traffic along VT 118 is now detoured onto a temporary bridge as installation of the new bridge continues. Motorists: be aware of truck traffic in/out of the work area.
Essex – Traffic continues to be shifted along VT 117 at its intersection with VT 289 for a culvert replacement project. Motorists: please reduce speeds and be aware of truck traffic moving in/out of the work area.
Fair Haven – Rutland – Single-lane closures are planned on U.S. 4 Westbound for paving, crack sealing, and guardrail operations. Motorists should use caution as they encounter grooved road surfaces.
Georgia – St. Albans Town – A paving project is underway along U.S. 7. Motorists will encounter one-way alternating traffic as crews continue milling and guardrail operations.
Groton – Newbury – A resurfacing project continues along U.S. 302. Motorists should expect lane closures and alternating one-way traffic between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Hartford – Expect lane and shoulder closures with alternating one-way traffic along Sykes Mountain Ave. this week as crews continue work on the roundabouts and sidewalk. A shoulder closure around the center island of the roundabout (at the intersection of U.S. 5 and Sykes Mountain Ave.) remains in place. Expect minimal delays during working hours, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hinesburg – An intersection project on VT 116/CVU Road and Shelburne Falls Road resumes. Motorists will encounter flagged one-way alternating traffic at the intersection between 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. beginning Wednesday, 6/16 and continuing for the remainder of the week.
Johnson-Morristown: Beginning Wednesday, 06/13, there will be a southbound lane closure with alternating one-way traffic on VT 15 in Johnson between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Motorists should also expect construction vehicles parked in the shoulders along on VT 15 between Johnson and Morristown, and on VT 100 and VT 15A in Morristown throughout the week.
Londonderry – Chester – Paving on VT 11 continues, along with sign repair, bridge joints, shoulder backup, and guardrail repair. There will be alternating one-way flagged traffic in multiple areas, causing delays.
Middlebury – Expect alternating lanes of travel on U.S. 7 between High Street and Cross Street. Crews will be line striping; drivers should use caution and avoid traveling over fresh paint.
Also expect construction vehicles entering and exiting Printer's Alley and the Marble Works from Main Street and Seymour Street, along with Fifield Farm marshaling yard on VT 30. Pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers should proceed with caution.
Newbury – A bridge replacement project is underway just north of the junction of Boltonville Rd. and U.S. 302. A full closure at the location of the bridge is scheduled to begin on 6/12. The bridge will reopen in mid-August. A local signed detour will be in effect.
North Hero – Grand Isle – Drawbridge construction continues along U.S. 2, day and night. A speed reduction remains in place. Mariners: the drawbridge will open at the top of the hour between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. each day. To request an opening or to communicate with the bridge tender, please use Channel 13 or call 802-372-4360.
Norwich – Thetford – A paving project is underway along U.S. 5. Motorists should expect lane closures and alternating one-way traffic.
Pittsford – Multiple activities for roadway reconstruction on U.S. 7. Motorists should proceed with caution as they navigate new traffic patterns and lane shifts throughout the project. Expect alternating one-way traffic with minor delays. A speed reduction to 35 mph remains in effect.
Proctor – North Street remains closed to through-traffic at the location of the bridge project over the Vermont Railway. A signed detour is in place.
Richford – Jay – Motorists should expect one lane of alternating traffic along VT 105 as a new roadway base is built between South Richford Road and VT 105A.
Rockingham – Our partners at NHDOT are working on a rehabilitation project on the Church Street Bridge connecting Vermont and New Hampshire. Motorists should expect intermittent, alternating one-way traffic and some delays.
Roxbury – A slope stabilization project continues on Warren Mountain Road approximately ½ mile west of VT 12A. Motorists may encounter periods of one-way alternating traffic.
Shelburne – So. Burlington – U.S. 7 signal work continues at all intersections between McIntosh Avenue and Swift Street. On Wednesday/Thursday night, traffic will be reduced to one lane of travel north and southbound.
Springfield – A roadway resurfacing project is underway along VT 106 and VT 10. Paving will occur along VT 10 between the intersection with VT 103 and VT 106. Expect delays.
Stowe – Morristown – Motorists should expect delays and intermittent alternating one-way traffic along VT 100 from just south of the intersection with West Hill Road in Stowe to the Stowe/Morristown town line as crews pave driveway aprons, Wednesday - Friday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Sudbury – A full closure of VT 30 is in place at the causeway between Lake Hortonia and the Upstream Waterbody/Pond Extension, near St. John's Road for culvert work. A signed detour utilizing VT 73, VT 22A, and VT 4A is in effect.
Waitsfield – A sidewalk project continues along VT 100 in the village. Plan on periods of alternating one-way traffic with short delays.
Waterbury – Multiple construction activities are underway along U.S. 2 in the village downtown. Motorists are urged to pay attention to flaggers, signage, and pedestrian crossers as crews work on pouring concrete sidewalks and walkways.
Whitingham – A paving project is underway along VT 100 just south of Pike Lane extending north into the Jacksonville village limits. Motorists will encounter multiple work zones with one-way alternating traffic. Expect delays.
Williston – Waterline work continues along U.S. 2. Motorists will encounter traffic control allowing for construction vehicles in/out of work area during the day. Minimal delays.
Woodford – A ledge stabilization project is underway on VT 9. Eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane throughout the project area. The absence of a climbing lane for trucks may cause a slowing of traffic in the vicinity. A lane shift for Westbound traffic is in place. Motorists are urged to lower speeds when coming down the hill into the project area.
Woodstock – Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures and alternate one-way traffic on U.S. 4, VT 12, and VT 106, both day and night throughout the week for a resurfacing project. No parking areas will be signed and/or parking meters will be bagged. Significant delays should be expected during nightly paving operations.
