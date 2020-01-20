MONTPELIER – Vermont has officially received a federal disaster declaration for damage from the severe storms and flooding that battered much of the state last fall, the governor’s office announced Friday.
According to a release from Gov. Phil Scott’s office, President Donald Trump has officially signed off on a major disaster declaration for damage from the Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 storms, opening up federal assistance for reimbursing repairs made in the storms’ wake.
“We’re grateful for the assistance to repair public infrastructure in areas of the state hit hardest by the storm,” Scott said in a statement Friday. “We are hopeful our additional request for assistance for individuals will also be approved to help families as they rebuild.”
Between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 last year, heavy rains and flooding closed roads across Franklin County and left thousands without power. Several communities reported having roads completely washed out by the storm.
State officials estimated the storm had caused more than $6 million in damage to public infrastructure as a result of severe weather and flooding.
With the approval of a federal disaster declaration, municipalities and public utilities in Addison, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans and Washington counties are now eligible to be federally reimbursed for 75 percent of the costs of storm response and recovery.
Those costs include damage to public roads and bridges, as well as debris removal.
A separate request for federal assistance for homeowners and renters affected by the storm is still under review by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and officials within the Trump Administration.
According to Scott’s office, 370 Vermonters reported damage as a result of the storm and subsequent flooding.
Municipalities will be able to start applying for federal funds following a series of applicant briefings hosted by Vermont Emergency Management (VEM). According to Scott’s office, those briefing sessions will be “announced shortly.”