According to a study by AutoinsuranceEZ, Vermont ranked the third best state to own an electric vehicle after California and Massachusetts.
The study used data from the U.S Department of Energy, EVAdoption and the United States Census Bureau, among others to determine the states with the most charging stations per capita, electric vehicle registrations per capita and electric vehicles incentives.
With 318 charging stations and 171 electric vehicle registrations per 100,000 residents, Vermont was determined to be the third best state to own an electric vehicle.
The study cites challenges to Vermonts adoption of electric vehicles including the rural demographics and the high cost of buying electric cars for potential users with a lower income.
