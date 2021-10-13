The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets (VAAFM) Produce Program will provide 40 produce farms with new harvest crates, storage bins, and cleaning supplies to improve produce safety and efficiency.
Farms must apply for the produce safety supply kits by Friday, October 22 at 12 PM. Forty approved applicants will receive a complete Produce Safety Supply Kit, including 1 bucket, 1 brush, 1 bench squeegee, and a custom number of containers.
These produce safety supply kits will support farms in improving container cleaning and management procedures which are important because clean farm containers can reduce the risk of cross-contaminating crops with human pathogens or spoilage microorganisms.
Eligible farms must be enrolled in the Vermont Produce Portal and grow, harvest, pack, or hold “covered produce” as defined by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s (FDA) Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Produce Safety Rule.
Farms of all sizes are encouraged to apply but priority will be given to farms with average annual produce sales of greater than $28,561 over the past three years. Apply by at 12 p.m. Friday, October 22nd.
Successful applicants will need to pick up supplies at the Vermont Agriculture and Environmental Lab in Randolph, VT on Wednesday, October 27 or Monday, November 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.