MONTPELIER – The Champlain Valley Exposition (CVE) in Essex is one two additional medical surge sites currently being set up by the Vermont National Guard.
The exposition is already serving as a drive-up test site for COVID-19.
CVE will have 400 beds and will be staffed by the Vermont National Guard. Another 150-bed surge site is being set up in Rutland County which will be staffed by the Rutland Regional Medical Center. They join three existing sites in St. Albans at the Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center, and the Barre Auditorium, each of which have 50 beds and the Gutterson Fieldhouse at UVM which has 100 beds.
The sites will be operated in conjunction with local hospitals and only used if needed, the governor's office said in a statement announcing the additional capacity.
In addition to those sites, the state has set up rapid response medical surge trailers with a 50-bed capacity across the state, including at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro, and Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center in Windsor.
"More assets, including two state portable hospitals, will be staged," the governor's office said in a written statement. "These assets can be deployed quickly if needed."
“We continue to expand our medical surge capacity to be prepared for what could be a significant increase in medical need in our state in the coming weeks,” said Governor Phil Scott. “I want to thank everyone for stepping up in this extraordinary time of service. While we hope we will not need this extra capacity, our modeling indicates we must be prepared for a significant surge in medical care to treat COVID-19 patients. We are taking these steps to ensure we are as prepared as possible for what could come.”
The state is also working with home health care providers, federally qualified health centers and designated agencies to increase capacity to care for COVID-19 patients.
“At the Governor’s direction, the Vermont National Guard has already started executing on this plan,” said Brigadier General Gregory Knight, adjutant general of the Vermont National Guard. “This is what we train to do in service to our state and nation. Our soldiers and airmen are ready and prepared to standup and staff the surge site at the Champlain Valley Exposition and provide support for the additional surge sites across the state. We will not rest until we have defeated this virus and our state is safe again.”
“This is a multi-dimensional response from many organizations and agencies in state government and throughout our communities,” said Scott. “I am very proud of what everyone is doing to step up and come together. The social distancing measures we’re implementing are so important to ensure we don’t overwhelm our health care system, but we must also be prepared for any outcome, and that’s what this surge plan is about. We will get through this and we’ll do so together.”
The state is also asking those with medical experience or a health care background to volunteer for the state's Medical Reserve Corps, community-based groups of volunteers who can supplement local emergency, health care provider staff and public health resources.
The Vermont Medical Reserve Corps is seeking these qualified and experienced volunteers:
- Licensed and certified health care professionals;
- People with mental health, or other types of clinical or professional experience;
- Health care administrative experience, such as with medical data entry or language translators; and
- People who have worked with displaced individuals, such as homeless shelter programs.
State officials emphasize that this effort is about drawing more skilled personnel, such as retirees or those not employed in the health care field, into the response and not about redirecting existing health care workers.
Vermont has eased licensing requirements for purposes of aiding this emergency response. Individuals who are licensed in other states or who were previously licensed should visit the Health Department website and review the guide on emergency licensure.
The state is also seeking volunteers for non-medical roles potentially including drivers, food service, construction, IT, security, skilled trades and more.
People who have the ability to volunteer can sign up at vermont.gov/volunteer.
In addition to volunteering their time, Vermonters can also contribute to blood banks, food banks and other emergency supply efforts. The American Red Cross of Northern New England faces a severe blood shortage and any local food banks and other community organizations need support and donations of supplies.
In addition to volunteering, Vermonters can also give back in the following ways:
- Donate PPE: Donations of N95 masks, medical and industrial grade or surgical masks can be brought to your nearest State Police Barracks. You can find the location nearest to you here: https://vsp.vermont.gov/stations.
- Give blood: Visit the American Red Cross to learn how to safely donate blood: https://www.redcross.org/local/new-hampshire-vermont.html.
- Support your local food bank. Donate online at vtfoodbank.org or you can text GIVEHEALTH to 85511. If you're in need of help, please visit vtfoodbank.org/gethelp.
“Our state is at its best when Vermonters pull together to help each other. The coming weeks will be very difficult, but united in common purpose, we will face, fight and defeat this virus – and emerge stronger together,” he said.