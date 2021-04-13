MONTPELIER — In accordance with federal recommendations, state officials in Vermont announced a pause in administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday following reports of blood clotting issues.
During a press conference outlining the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Phil Scott announced that the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended on a call in the morning that administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be paused due to incidence of blood clotting. During the pause, officials will analyze the issue and determine if and when it is safe to resume use of the vaccine.
State officials said roughly 2,000 appointments will be affected by the change. However, because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be stored at higher temperatures than the other two approved vaccines, Scott said there is no danger of losing doses at this time.
According to Scott, the change was recommended after six people nationwide experienced blood clots following administration of the vaccine.
He said the CDC recommendation came out of an abundance of caution, noting that roughly 6.8 million doses have been administered nationwide up to this point.
“The caution is certainly something that we should respect, because safety should always be first, but again, it shouldn’t necessarily alarm us,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.
Due to an increased allotment from the other authorized vaccines, Vermont’s total allocation will not decrease as a result of the change, Scott said.
“We don’t believe there will be a longterm impact” on Vermont's reopening plan, Scott said.
