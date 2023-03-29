Burton Island State Park

Hot Summer day at Burton Island State Park beach in July 2014.

Vermont Parks Forever is announcing that its Park Access Fund Grant Application is open for 2023. Since 2016, Vermont Parks Forever has granted over $50,000 to cover park entry fees and help create a more equitable outdoor experience throughout the state. This year, the Park Access Fund will again provide over 5,000 free days in the parks to community partners across Vermont. 

Organizations serving Vermonters facing barriers to outdoor experiences can apply for a Park Access Grant atvermontparksforever.org/park-access-fund.  The deadline for this short application is April 3, 2023. 

“The Park Access Fund breaks down barriers for Vermonters who otherwise might not have the chance to experience all that Vermont State Parks have to offer. The Fund helps foster families, youth programs, front-line workers, those with developmental disabilities, BIPOC communities, new Americans, mental health clients, and those with limited mobility, among others, to enjoy all the benefits that come with time spent in the parks,” says Vermont Parks Forever’s Executive Director, Sarah Alberghini Winters. She added, “We are grateful for the good work our community partners do throughout Vermont and commend their efforts to integrate visits to the state parks into their programming.” 

2022 grantees included the following community partners serving all 14 counties of Vermont:

Boys and Girls Club of Greater Vergennes

Boys and Girls Club of Rutland County

Champlain Community Services

Clara Martin Center

Clarina Howard Nichols Center

The DREAM Program, Inc.

Experience Literacy Camp at Mt. Anthony Union Middle School

G.R.I.T.S.

Howard Center

King Street Center

Laraway Youth and Family Services

Lund Family Center

Milton Community Youth Coalition

Northeast Disabled Athletic Association

Northwest Counseling and Support Services, Inc

Outdoor Family Weekend through UVM Extension

Powered Magazine

Sarah Holbrook Community Center

Spectrum Youth and Family Services

Turning Point Recovery Center

United Way, Working Bridges

Unlikely Riders

Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports

Vermont Department for Children and Families

Vermont Kin as Parents

Vermont Professionals of Color Network

To read more about the impact the 2022 Park Access Fund had for Vermonters, visit:vermontparksforever.org/park-access-2022.

Vermont Parks Forever extends a special thank you to the following donors for their commitment to this important program over the past 6 years:

The Alchemist 

BlueCross BlueShield of Vermont

Cashdan/Stein Great Grandmother Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation

Charles P. Ferro Foundation

Common Deer

New England Federal Credit Union

NorthCountry Federal Credit Union

Outdoor Gear Exchange

SCHIP

Vermont Mutual Insurance 

Vermont-NEA

To see the full list of generous donors to the Park Access Fund or to contribute, visit:vermontparksforever.org/park-access-fund.

