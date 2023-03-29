Vermont Parks Forever is announcing that its Park Access Fund Grant Application is open for 2023. Since 2016, Vermont Parks Forever has granted over $50,000 to cover park entry fees and help create a more equitable outdoor experience throughout the state. This year, the Park Access Fund will again provide over 5,000 free days in the parks to community partners across Vermont.
Organizations serving Vermonters facing barriers to outdoor experiences can apply for a Park Access Grant atvermontparksforever.org/park-access-fund. The deadline for this short application is April 3, 2023.
“The Park Access Fund breaks down barriers for Vermonters who otherwise might not have the chance to experience all that Vermont State Parks have to offer. The Fund helps foster families, youth programs, front-line workers, those with developmental disabilities, BIPOC communities, new Americans, mental health clients, and those with limited mobility, among others, to enjoy all the benefits that come with time spent in the parks,” says Vermont Parks Forever’s Executive Director, Sarah Alberghini Winters. She added, “We are grateful for the good work our community partners do throughout Vermont and commend their efforts to integrate visits to the state parks into their programming.”
2022 grantees included the following community partners serving all 14 counties of Vermont:
Boys and Girls Club of Greater Vergennes
Boys and Girls Club of Rutland County
Champlain Community Services
Clara Martin Center
Clarina Howard Nichols Center
The DREAM Program, Inc.
Experience Literacy Camp at Mt. Anthony Union Middle School
G.R.I.T.S.
Howard Center
King Street Center
Laraway Youth and Family Services
Lund Family Center
Milton Community Youth Coalition
Northeast Disabled Athletic Association
Northwest Counseling and Support Services, Inc
Outdoor Family Weekend through UVM Extension
Powered Magazine
Sarah Holbrook Community Center
Spectrum Youth and Family Services
Turning Point Recovery Center
United Way, Working Bridges
Unlikely Riders
Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports
Vermont Department for Children and Families
Vermont Kin as Parents
Vermont Professionals of Color Network
To read more about the impact the 2022 Park Access Fund had for Vermonters, visit:vermontparksforever.org/park-access-2022.
Vermont Parks Forever extends a special thank you to the following donors for their commitment to this important program over the past 6 years:
The Alchemist
BlueCross BlueShield of Vermont
Cashdan/Stein Great Grandmother Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation
Charles P. Ferro Foundation
Common Deer
New England Federal Credit Union
NorthCountry Federal Credit Union
Outdoor Gear Exchange
SCHIP
Vermont Mutual Insurance
Vermont-NEA
To see the full list of generous donors to the Park Access Fund or to contribute, visit:vermontparksforever.org/park-access-fund.
