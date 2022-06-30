Vermont Parks Forever has announced its Park Access Fund Grantees for 2022. Since 2016, Vermont Parks Forever has granted over $50,000 to cover park entry fees and help create a more equitable outdoor experience throughout the state.
This year, the Park Access Fund will provide over 5,000 free days in the parks to the following community partners across Vermont:
Boys and Girls Club of Rutland County*
Boys and Girls Club of Vergennes
Champlain Community Services
The DREAM Program, Inc.
Experience Literacy Camp at Mt. Anthony Union Middle School
G.R.I.T.S.*
Howard Center
King Street Center*
Laraway Youth and Family Services
NCSS, Inc - School-Based Autism Program*
Northeast Disabled Athletic Association
Outdoor Family Weekend through UVM Extension*
Powered Magazine
Sarah Holbrook Community Center*
Spectrum Youth and Family Services*
Turning Point Recovery Center
United Way, Working Bridges
Unlikely Riders*
Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports*
Vermont Department for Children and Families
Vermont Kin as Parents
Vermont Professionals of Color Network*
*new partner in 2022
Organizations serving Vermonters facing barriers to outdoor experiences can submit an application for a Park Access Grant atvermontparksforever.org/park-access-fund.
The application period is rolling for the remainder of park season and is based on the availability of funds.
Vermont Parks Forever extends a special thank you to the following donors for their commitment to this important program over the past 6 years:
The Alchemist
Common Deer
Cashdan/Stein Great Grandmother Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation
Charles P. Ferro Foundation
Outdoor Gear Exchange
SCHIP
Vermont Mutual Insurance
Vermont-NEA
To see the full list of generous donors to the Park Access Fund or make a contribution visit vermontparksforever.org/park-access-fund.
