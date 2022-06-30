canoe photo Vermont Parks Forever

Vermont Parks Forever has announced its Park Access Fund Grantees for 2022. Since 2016, Vermont Parks Forever has granted over $50,000 to cover park entry fees and help create a more equitable outdoor experience throughout the state.

This year, the Park Access Fund will provide over 5,000 free days in the parks to the following community partners across Vermont: 

Boys and Girls Club of Rutland County*

Boys and Girls Club of Vergennes

Champlain Community Services

The DREAM Program, Inc.

Experience Literacy Camp at Mt. Anthony Union Middle School

G.R.I.T.S.*

Howard Center

King Street Center*

Laraway Youth and Family Services

NCSS, Inc - School-Based Autism Program*

Northeast Disabled Athletic Association

Outdoor Family Weekend through UVM Extension*

Powered Magazine

Sarah Holbrook Community Center*

Spectrum Youth and Family Services*

Turning Point Recovery Center

United Way, Working Bridges

Unlikely Riders*

Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports*

Vermont Department for Children and Families

Vermont Kin as Parents

Vermont Professionals of Color Network*

*new partner in 2022

Organizations serving Vermonters facing barriers to outdoor experiences can submit an application for a Park Access Grant atvermontparksforever.org/park-access-fund.

The application period is rolling for the remainder of park season and is based on the availability of funds. 

Vermont Parks Forever extends a special thank you to the following donors for their commitment to this important program over the past 6 years:

The Alchemist 

Common Deer

Cashdan/Stein Great Grandmother Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation

Charles P. Ferro Foundation

Outdoor Gear Exchange

SCHIP

Vermont Mutual Insurance 

Vermont-NEA

To see the full list of generous donors to the Park Access Fund or make a contribution visit   vermontparksforever.org/park-access-fund.

